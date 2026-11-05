New Polish labor regulations expand definition of workplace mobbing and harassment

Poland has introduced a significant update to its Labor Code that redefines workplace mobbing, taking effect immediately. The new legislation establishes mobbing as persistent persecution, characterized by repeated, recurrent, or constant actions. These acts can be committed by a supervisor, colleague, subordinate, an individual, or a group, and may manifest in physical, verbal, or non-verbal forms.

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Dorota Dudek, an attorney representing the Polish Association for Anti-Discrimination Rights, explained that a central shift in the law is the removal of a closed list of prohibited behaviors. Previously, victims were required to prove specific psychological consequences, such as feelings of humiliation or isolation. Under the new framework, the catalog of behavioral manifestations is open, which alleviates the burden on victims to prove these specific outcomes. Notably, the intent to cause harm is no longer a mandatory element of the violation; actions constitute mobbing if they meet the definition in the Labor Code, regardless of whether the goal was systematic harassment.

Despite the relaxed criteria for establishing a case, the burden of proof regarding the circumstances of the incident remains with the victim in court. However, this distinction does not apply to discrimination based on identity markers, such as gender. In cases of discrimination, the burden of disproving unequal treatment shifts to the employer.

Dudek clarified that legitimate criticism expressed in appropriate form or demands for the fulfillment of job duties do not constitute mobbing. The line between lawful supervision and harassment is illustrated by actions such as the regular public humiliation of an employee or the unfounded attribution of incompetence. The expert cited an example of dangerous behavior where an employer monitored every movement of a staff member for eight hours, which is classified as psychological harassment.

Employees who have suffered from mobbing are entitled to compensation from their employer of at least six times the minimum wage, along with reimbursement for damages. Employers who pay compensation or cover damages retain the right of recourse, allowing them to recover the losses from the individual whose actions constituted mobbing.

The legislation also refines the concept of discrimination to include violations of an employee's dignity that create a frightening, hostile, humiliating, offensive, or degrading atmosphere. Victims of discrimination are entitled to compensation of at least the minimum wage.

Legal mechanisms allow employers to be exempt from civil liability if the company effectively fulfilled its preventive obligations and the mobbing did not originate from a supervisor. In such instances, employees may seek compensation directly from the responsible individual. Dudek believes that the expanded definition of mobbing and the open nature of the prohibited actions list will lead to an increase in litigation. Previously, due to the narrow interpretation of the law, courts granted compensation in only up to 10% of claims. Employers have been given six months, until May 5, to develop and implement internal standards and policies to prevent mobbing.