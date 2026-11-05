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Security mandates reached a breaking point: Berlin accelerates plans to force network decoupling

World

The German Federal Ministry of the Interior is developing a mechanism to fully exclude Chinese network equipment from mobile communication infrastructure, according to a report by Handelsblatt. This initiative cites the Federal Network Agency's (Bundesnetzagentur) classification of base stations, or gNodeB, as "critical functions," providing a legal basis for restricting access for foreign states deemed unsuitable for security reasons.

5G infrastructure
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5G infrastructure

The ministry frames this move as part of a broader security policy shift, or "Zeitenwende," necessitating a reassessment of risks associated with reliance on foreign suppliers. While the governments of Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz previously reached a confidential agreement with Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica, and Vodafone to phase out Huawei and ZTE equipment from a significant portion of their networks by 2029, base stations were not explicitly included in that initial replacement timeline. Their inclusion now marks a central point of new regulatory pressure.

Industry associations have pushed back against this trajectory. Frederic Jufert, chief executive of the VATM industry association, stated that including base stations in restrictive measures will be perceived by operators as a "breach of trust." He emphasized that there are no recorded security incidents linked to the use of Chinese components, nor is there any confirmed evidence of so-called "kill switches" that could theoretically allow for the remote shutdown of the network.

Deutsche Telekom representatives expressed concern that forced dismantling of existing equipment would stall network development for years. The company cited a shortage of qualified personnel and financial resources needed for modernization, warning that such measures would threaten coverage quality. Operators are thus presenting authorities with a dilemma: choosing between a complete rejection of Chinese components and maintaining the current level of quality and pace of mobile infrastructure development.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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