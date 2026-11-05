World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

New mess hall and multipurpose building commissioned in Koberimo

World » Americas » Guyana

The Ministry of Education in Guyana has formally commissioned a new School Feeding Mess Hall at Koberimo in Region One, a development that physically separates student dining from the school's kitchen. The facility was opened on Wednesday by Education Minister Sonia Parag and Housing Minister Collin Croal, addressing a prior logistical constraint where students were required to consume meals within the cooking area.

School canteen
Photo: Дмитрий Плотников Pravda.Ru
School canteen

The new mess hall, constructed at a cost of Guyana dollars 1.8 million through the 2026 Presidential Grant, establishes a dedicated space for the distribution and consumption of nutritious meals. While the primary function of the structure is to serve the student body in a more conducive environment, the facility is also documented to extend its utility to the wider community of Koberimo.

Alongside the feeding facility, the Koberimo Multipurpose Building was also commissioned. Constructed with an investment of Guyana dollars 10 million through the Amerindian Affairs Ministry's Capital Project, this structure adds dedicated space for community activities and engagements. The joint commissioning of these two facilities represents the current verified stage of infrastructure development in the region, moving from construction to operational use for student welfare and community services.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Americas
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Americas
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Business
Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales
Popular
Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales

Despite domestic sales comprising 60.2% of total volume, they contributed only 7.1% of net profit, while the export segment generated 92.9% of the group's 5.21 billion yuan earnings, creating a per-unit profit disparity of 14,900 yuan versus 757 yuan.

Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
From election fears to nuclear war: How Israel’s political crisis became a global scare story Yury Bocharov Polish general warns of a winter refugee crisis that could shake Europe from within Andrey Nikolaev 2026 U.S. Midterms: Democrats Seek 3 House Seats and 4 Senate Flips Alexander Shtorm
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Divided Government Era Begins as Democrats Secure Legislative Majorities Against Executive Authority
Russian PCI Prices Fall Below $200 as Chinese Steel Margin Erosion Outpaces Supply Shifts
Russian PCI Prices Fall Below $200 as Chinese Steel Margin Erosion Outpaces Supply Shifts
Last materials
How the Zorilla Uses Chemical Defense and Cooperative Hunting in the Savanna
Kyrgyz Ministry of Agriculture updates medicinal plant production protocols for commercial farms
Figma shifts to in-house AI models and credit-based pricing to boost margins
Predatory Instincts and Survival Strategies in Common Bird Species
Russian Expert Predicts Trump Will Persist in Ukraine Peace Push Despite Domestic Opposition
Singapore government links donors to Gaza aid partners via new SG for Humanity network
White Bear Sighting: Genetic Anomaly or Local Adaptation?
Philippine Senate impeachment court considers defense request for records from major local banks
New mess hall and multipurpose building commissioned in Koberimo
Brazil Sets Operational Framework for 'Sin Tax' Under New Tax System
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.