New mess hall and multipurpose building commissioned in Koberimo

The Ministry of Education in Guyana has formally commissioned a new School Feeding Mess Hall at Koberimo in Region One, a development that physically separates student dining from the school's kitchen. The facility was opened on Wednesday by Education Minister Sonia Parag and Housing Minister Collin Croal, addressing a prior logistical constraint where students were required to consume meals within the cooking area.

Photo: Дмитрий Плотников Pravda.Ru School canteen

The new mess hall, constructed at a cost of Guyana dollars 1.8 million through the 2026 Presidential Grant, establishes a dedicated space for the distribution and consumption of nutritious meals. While the primary function of the structure is to serve the student body in a more conducive environment, the facility is also documented to extend its utility to the wider community of Koberimo.

Alongside the feeding facility, the Koberimo Multipurpose Building was also commissioned. Constructed with an investment of Guyana dollars 10 million through the Amerindian Affairs Ministry's Capital Project, this structure adds dedicated space for community activities and engagements. The joint commissioning of these two facilities represents the current verified stage of infrastructure development in the region, moving from construction to operational use for student welfare and community services.