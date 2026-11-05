Chateau Margot Mall in Guyana reaches 55 per cent completion on US$50 million investment

Construction of the Chateau Margot Mall and Lifestyle Centre on the East Coast Demerara corridor has reached the 55 per cent completion mark, one year after the project officially broke ground. The ANSA McAL Group is investing nearly US$50 million into the development, which is slated for completion in 2027.

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Located approximately 15 kilometres from Georgetown, the facility is designed to provide 120,000 square feet of space dedicated to retail businesses, restaurants, and service providers. According to the company, structural works are currently well advanced. While the construction phase has already generated hundreds of temporary jobs, additional permanent employment is expected once the site becomes operational.

Infrastructure and Site Specifications

The project includes the integration of premium rental office spaces and a parking capacity of nearly 500 spaces. Joseph Rahael, ANSA McAL Real Estate Sector Head, stated that the design phase focused on creating a functional environment for tenants and shoppers that would serve the East Coast community for several decades.

A central component of the site's development is the preservation of the historic Chateau Margot Chimney. In partnership with the National Trust of Guyana, the chimney is being restored and maintained. The area surrounding this landmark is being developed for public use, including cultural events and recreational activities, effectively blending the commercial mall with heritage preservation.

Corporate Investment and Regional Outlook

Troy Cadogan, ANSA McAL Country Head for Guyana and Suriname, noted that the investment reflects the Group's confidence in the national economic trajectory. The company has maintained operations in Guyana for over 30 years, with diversified interests in the automotive, media, construction, beverages, distribution, and real estate sectors.

The project remains on track to open its doors to entrepreneurs and the public in 2027.