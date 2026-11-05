World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Chateau Margot Mall in Guyana reaches 55 per cent completion on US$50 million investment

World » Americas » Guyana

Construction of the Chateau Margot Mall and Lifestyle Centre on the East Coast Demerara corridor has reached the 55 per cent completion mark, one year after the project officially broke ground. The ANSA McAL Group is investing nearly US$50 million into the development, which is slated for completion in 2027.

Shopping mall
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Shopping mall

Located approximately 15 kilometres from Georgetown, the facility is designed to provide 120,000 square feet of space dedicated to retail businesses, restaurants, and service providers. According to the company, structural works are currently well advanced. While the construction phase has already generated hundreds of temporary jobs, additional permanent employment is expected once the site becomes operational.

Infrastructure and Site Specifications

The project includes the integration of premium rental office spaces and a parking capacity of nearly 500 spaces. Joseph Rahael, ANSA McAL Real Estate Sector Head, stated that the design phase focused on creating a functional environment for tenants and shoppers that would serve the East Coast community for several decades.

A central component of the site's development is the preservation of the historic Chateau Margot Chimney. In partnership with the National Trust of Guyana, the chimney is being restored and maintained. The area surrounding this landmark is being developed for public use, including cultural events and recreational activities, effectively blending the commercial mall with heritage preservation.

Corporate Investment and Regional Outlook

Troy Cadogan, ANSA McAL Country Head for Guyana and Suriname, noted that the investment reflects the Group's confidence in the national economic trajectory. The company has maintained operations in Guyana for over 30 years, with diversified interests in the automotive, media, construction, beverages, distribution, and real estate sectors.

The project remains on track to open its doors to entrepreneurs and the public in 2027.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
World
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Americas
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Popular
Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales

Despite domestic sales comprising 60.2% of total volume, they contributed only 7.1% of net profit, while the export segment generated 92.9% of the group's 5.21 billion yuan earnings, creating a per-unit profit disparity of 14,900 yuan versus 757 yuan.

Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
From election fears to nuclear war: How Israel’s political crisis became a global scare story Yury Bocharov Polish general warns of a winter refugee crisis that could shake Europe from within Andrey Nikolaev 2026 U.S. Midterms: Democrats Seek 3 House Seats and 4 Senate Flips Alexander Shtorm
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Divided Government Era Begins as Democrats Secure Legislative Majorities Against Executive Authority
Russian PCI Prices Fall Below $200 as Chinese Steel Margin Erosion Outpaces Supply Shifts
Russian PCI Prices Fall Below $200 as Chinese Steel Margin Erosion Outpaces Supply Shifts
Last materials
ExxonMobil Guyana spends over US$317 million with local suppliers in first half of 2026
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
Manchester firm Clark Sinclair wound up after extracting £123,000 from 51 distressed companies
Lithuanian Finance Ministry seeks EU-wide windfall tax consensus amid refinery dispute
Philippine Statistics Authority: Central Visayas inflation climbed to 9.5 percent in October 2026
High Borrans outdoor centre to close and sell by November 30
Tire Pressure: Why a Universal Setting Misaligns Suspension and Wear
Indian judiciary reinforces constitutional liberty protections regarding detention and formal arrest
Kyrgyzstan farming landscape transformed: major capital influx signaled shifts in technical support
Grey cast iron brake discs rust naturally; check if it clears after braking
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.