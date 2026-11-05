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ExxonMobil Guyana spends over US$317 million with local suppliers in first half of 2026

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ExxonMobil Guyana and its contractors have spent more than US$317 million with Guyanese companies during the first half of 2026, according to data presented by Socioeconomic Manager Lorna Carlson at the Guyana Supplier Forum 2026. Total cumulative spending with Guyanese suppliers since the commencement of operations has surpassed US$3.9 billion, with 2025 spending alone approaching US$700 million.

An ExxonMobil gas station in Hiawassee, Georgia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Harrison Keely, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
An ExxonMobil gas station in Hiawassee, Georgia

The Local Content Secretariat is now utilizing a digital registration portal, launched in February, to categorize suppliers by revenue, employee count, and ownership gender. Michael Munroe, Director of the Secretariat, stated that this data is being used to identify and "carve out" specific opportunities for small and women-owned enterprises during upcoming negotiations with major oil companies.

The workforce supporting oil and gas operations and project activities has reached a 70 per cent nationalization rate, with over 7,000 Guyanese currently employed in the sector. According to Carlson, more than 150 contracts were awarded to local businesses over the past year.

Regulatory and Sector Expansion

The Local Content Act, passed in December 2021, currently mandates 40 service areas for procurement from Guyanese-owned businesses. The 2026 Mid-Year Report indicates that stakeholder consultations have proposed an additional 20 areas for goods and services. These proposed expansions to the Act's First Schedule are currently under government review.

The Mid-Year Report further noted that approximately US$466.2 million was spent in the first six months of 2026 on sectors prioritized for increased local participation. During the same period, some 500 businesses applied for Local Content Certificates, which are required for entities to access protected opportunities within the industry. Currently, over 2,000 Guyanese businesses are active in the oil and gas sector.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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