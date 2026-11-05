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Manchester firm Clark Sinclair wound up after extracting £123,000 from 51 distressed companies

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A Manchester-based firm has been shut down by the High Court after it extracted £123,052 from 51 financially distressed companies through a scheme the government's Insolvency Service described as misleading.

Clark Sinclair Limited was wound up on Thursday, 29 October, following an investigation into its practices. The company targeted directors of businesses facing insolvency, offering an "alternative" to formal bankruptcy proceedings. Under the scheme, clients paid brokering fees ranging from £2,500 to £6,800 to have their company's shares sold for a nominal sum of £1.

Feasibility vs. Reality

The central economic distortion created by Clark Sinclair was the separation of cost from outcome. Directors were led to believe they were purchasing a rapid exit strategy that protected their reputations and avoided the scrutiny of liquidation. Promotional materials suggested these sales could be completed within days. However, the financial reality was that the firm collected substantial fees for a transaction that did not legally shield directors from future liability.

David Usher, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, highlighted the specific nature of the deception: the service did not prevent the investigation of directors' conduct if the company later entered liquidation. By charging thousands of pounds for a service that failed to deliver the promised legal insulation, the firm effectively monetised the anxiety of struggling business owners without resolving the underlying debt issues.

Opacity and Accountability

The investigation revealed further structural irregularities. Clark Sinclair's communications misrepresented the role of insolvency practitioners, incorrectly implying that professionals sold assets solely to cover their own fees. Crucially, clients were not warned that the actions they were advised to take could breach their statutory duties as directors.

Investigators identified £123,052 in customer payments across two company accounts. While 51 companies appeared to have changed ownership following these payments, the source of the funds and the identity of the operators remained obscured. The company's registered sole director told investigators they had never heard of the firm, raising the possibility that they were appointed without their knowledge or consent. As a result, the Insolvency Service was unable to identify who was ultimately behind the operation.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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