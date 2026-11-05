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High Borrans outdoor centre to close and sell by November 30

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North Tyneside Council has entered the final stage of its process to dispose of High Borrans, the outdoor education centre near Windermere. The facility is scheduled to close permanently on November 30, 2026, after the council confirmed it is preparing to sell the asset.

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Photo: Портал мэра и правительства Москвы / mos.ru by Фото: пресс-служба Музея кино, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
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The closure follows a cabinet decision taken in July 2026 to exit the service. Officials cited a projected £3m maintenance liability and declining attendance as primary factors. Council data indicates that the authority subsidises the centre by approximately £165 per child, including a specific allocation of £62,000 annually for pupils from outside the borough. Of the potential cohort of 9,300 Year 5 to 8 students in North Tyneside, records show only 1,255 have used the facility to date.

In September, a petition gathering over 2,000 signatures triggered a procedural requirement for a full council response. However, the Labour majority voted to note the document rather than suspend the timeline or reopen the decision. At that meeting, the cabinet member for education, employability, and skills stated that retaining the centre would necessitate cuts to frontline services, a constraint cited as the primary reason for the withdrawal.

Preparatory work for the sale is currently underway. Peter Mennell, Director of Place and Economy, confirmed that the council is installing security measures to protect the site ahead of marketing. The property, which has been in council ownership since 1967, will be placed on the market by a specialist agent in line with standard industry practices for such assets.

Campaigners have sought intervention from the North East Mayoral Strategic Authority (NEMSA). A NEMSA spokesperson clarified that the issue falls outside the authority's remit, noting that while the Mayor has previously encouraged the council to review the decision, the final authority remains with the local council.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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