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Major crackdown on mobile fraud in Brazil: carriers forced to restrict SMS broadcast services

World

Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency, Anatel, has introduced mandatory regulations for mobile carriers to combat SMS-based fraud. The ruling was published in the official government gazette, Diário Oficial da União, on November 4, 2026.

A message
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DaraDaraDara, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
A message

The core of the new framework is the establishment of a unified industry registry for short codes with public access. This registry will allow the identification of legal entities sending Application-to-Person (A2P) messages. Going forward, the use of SMS broadcast services is restricted exclusively to companies registered in this database.

Implementation is scheduled in two phases. Within 90 days, operators must launch the short code registry and begin blocking all A2P messages sent from unregistered codes. This blocking period can be extended by 30 days for justified reasons. Operators are required to conduct public information campaigns before opening registry access to the general public.

In a separate 60-day window, extendable as needed, carriers must implement technical and administrative security protocols. These measures include prohibiting the sharing of short codes among different companies, deploying automatic traffic monitoring systems to detect anomalies and identity spoofing, and establishing a channel for sharing security incident data between operators.

The regulation extends beyond carriers to the entire data transmission chain. Originators, aggregators, and integrators are now required to verify the identity of their counterparts and retain logs that allow for the tracing of message origins. Companies using SMS for two-factor authentication, transaction confirmation, and password recovery must also ensure communication traceability and implement fraud protection mechanisms within the 90-day timeframe.

Anatel's Executive Superintendence is responsible for overseeing the execution of these measures. Within 180 days, the agency must present a monitoring results report to its Board of Directors and, if necessary, forward relevant materials to law enforcement authorities.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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