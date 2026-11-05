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France faces total social paralysis: nationwide shutdowns triggered by conflicting labor demands

World

France is facing one of its largest waves of strikes since the start of the academic year, with the CGT union reporting over 240 planned events. For the first time this season, the mobilization unites both private and public sectors, involving railway workers, teachers, students, and members of the "Yellow Vest" movement.

Protests
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Protests

In education, the FSU-SNUipp union representing primary school teachers is demanding a net monthly salary increase of 300 euros to offset accumulated losses. The union is also calling for a national pay scale for pedagogical assistants (AESH), smaller class sizes, and urgent repairs to schools affected by climate-related damage.

Secondary school teachers, represented by SNES-FSU, are demanding the reversal of plans to cut 1,250 teaching positions and seeking a 20% increase in the basic index point. Their demands include caps of 20 students per class in middle schools and 24 in high schools, the preservation of full pensions at age 60, the abolition of the Parcoursup platform, and a reform of the Baccalaureate. The union is also seeking 5 billion euros for school infrastructure repairs.

The transport sector sees a joint mobilization by four major SNCF unions-CGT, Unsa ferroviaire, Sud rail, and CFDT-who are demanding substantive wage negotiations, improved working conditions, and increased staffing to maintain public service levels. Similarly, postal and telecommunications workers (CGT FAPT) are protesting organizational restructuring and job cuts.

In the financial sector, unions are citing a gap between high corporate profits and stagnant employee wages. Meanwhile, the public sector CFDT has called for strikes across government, territorial, and hospital services, demanding higher pay and increased funding for public services.

Social security employees and insurance cooperatives (Mutuelles de France) are striking against proposed budget cuts for 2027, arguing that the projected social security budget shifts costs onto patients and retirees through increased deductibles and the removal of reimbursements.

The government has attempted to mitigate youth protests by proposing to replace Parcoursup by 2028, creating 500 new jobs, capping second-year classes at 28 students, and adding 15,000 spots in higher education. However, a coalition of student unions (USL, Unef, Fage, Union étudiante) continues to demand the total abolition of the platform and 10 billion euros in investments.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunès has instructed prefects to implement security measures to maintain order. These measures include potential bans on demonstrations in city centers, the use of drones, and prohibitions on weapons and protective gear. Authorities also plan to monitor transport hubs to restrict the movement of high-risk individuals and prevent violence.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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