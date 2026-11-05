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Public critique challenges St Andrews dissertation on Guyana corruption

World » Americas » Guyana

A public critique has emerged challenging the validity of an MLitt dissertation from the University of St Andrews, authored by Hadiyyah Mohamed, which has been promoted by supporters of the WIN party as an exposé on corruption and governance under the PPP/C administration.

The academic work, titled "Postcolonial State Formation and Corruption in Guyana: Power, Ethnicity and Governance Under the PPP/C,” relies primarily on a survey of 232 questionnaire responses and interviews with two individuals: former President Donald Ramotar and commentator Charles Sugrim. The central finding-that 94 per cent of respondents believe corruption remains a significant problem in Guyana-has been characterized by critics as a measure of public perception rather than evidence of legal misconduct or audited financial irregularities.

Questions have been raised regarding the sampling methodology of the research. The author, who stood as a candidate for the WIN party, did not disclose the recruitment process for the 232 participants or the networks used to distribute the questionnaire. Critics argue that without a published sampling frame or raw data, the findings represent a forecast based on a self-selected group rather than a neutral academic instrument.

Omissions in Corruption Analysis

The dissertation has come under scrutiny for omitting specific, documented allegations of financial fraud involving the author's own family business. In June 2024, the US Treasury reported that between 2019 and 2023, Mohamed's Enterprise omitted over 10,000 kilograms of gold from declarations, avoided more than US$50 million in duties, and engaged in the bribery of customs officials. These findings were produced by the FBI and US Homeland Security Investigations. Hadi's World, a subsidiary bearing the author's name, was also designated in these sanctions.

Further discrepancies have been highlighted regarding the import of a luxury vehicle. Records from the US Department of Justice, obtained via the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, indicate that Azruddin Mohamed wired US$622,000 for a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster. However, the vehicle was declared to Guyana Customs at a value of US$75,300. While charges for false declaration and fraudulent evasion under the Customs Act were filed in May 2025, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) discontinued the proceedings in November 2025 following a US extradition request.

The critique asserts that the author's failure to address these documented cases-while focusing on the perceived patronage of the governing party-constitutes a selective application of research. It is argued that a study on corruption conducted by an individual whose family business is subject to international sanctions and US federal indictments requires a full declaration of interest or a direct confrontation of the evidence to maintain academic integrity.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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