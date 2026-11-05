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Central Bank of Brazil maintains Selic rate at 13.75 percent amid inflation concerns

World

The São Paulo Industry Federation (Fiesp) has sharply criticized the Central Bank of Brazil for halting its interest rate easing cycle. The decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) to maintain the Selic benchmark rate at 13.75% per annum interrupted a streak of five consecutive cuts that had begun in March 2026. During that period, the rate had fallen from 15% to the current level. The Central Bank cited rising inflation expectations and currency volatility as reasons for the pause, despite its target of keeping inflation within a 1.5% to 4.5% band.

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Official forecasts project inflation to reach 5.2% in 2026, easing to 3.9% in 2027 and 3.2% in the first quarter of 2028. However, Fiesp President Paulo Skaf argues that the current nominal rate is nearly three times the present inflation level. This divergence renders business expansion unviable, as commercial loans for enterprises have surged to approximately 30% per annum. At such borrowing costs, projects for modernization or capacity expansion become financially unsustainable.

The high-rate policy also strains public finances. Annual interest payments on Brazil's government debt have exceeded 1 trillion reais. Skaf contends that this monetary stance redirects funds from the budget and corporate profits to holders of government bonds rather than into real production. According to data from MoneYou and Lev Intelligence, Brazil currently holds the highest real interest rate in the world at 8.45%, surpassing Russia's 6.79%.

Industry leaders are demanding an immediate review of both monetary and fiscal policies, arguing that relying solely on expensive credit erodes economic competitiveness. The next decision on the Selic rate will be made at the Copom meeting scheduled for December 8-9.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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