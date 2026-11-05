Kyrgyzstan's small hydro capacity reaches 150 MW with 50 more plants under construction

The total installed capacity of small hydroelectric power plants (SHPPs) integrated into the national grid of Kyrgyzstan has reached 150 MW, according to data provided by the Green Energy Fund. Currently, approximately 30 small stations are operational, while another 50 remain under construction.
A recent site visit to the Tuyuk SHPP in the Isyk-Ata district of the Chuy region highlighted the material components of the country's distributed energy expansion. Built by LLC Chuy-Rus-Hydro, the plant began construction in early 2025 and was commissioned on August 31, 2026.
The facility operates with a capacity of 7.5 MW, utilizing equipment supplied by the Austrian firm Global Hydro. The physical infrastructure consists of a 5.5-kilometer diversion canal that directs water from the riverbed into the machine hall. To connect the site to the national grid, the project required the installation of two separate transmission lines: a 5.5 km line at 10 kV leading to a substation, and an 11.5 km line at 35 kV from the substation to the primary grid connection point.
The system is designed to maintain the river's natural flow; water is diverted for power generation and returned to the riverbed immediately, resulting in a measured annual energy output of 29 million kWh.
The total investment for the Tuyuk SHPP amounted to $7 million. The state provided a 6.1-hectare land plot under temporary use, granted on March 18, 2024. Planning is currently underway for a second cascade on an additional 5.5 hectares of land, which is expected to add 3.5 MW to the plant's total capacity.
Emilbek Orozbayev, Director of the Green Energy Fund, detailed the standard contractual conditions governing these assets across the republic:
Following the 15-year term, investors may either transfer the facility to state ownership or continue operating the plant under the revised tariff structure.
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