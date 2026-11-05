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Thousands of macaques arrive in Britain for testing: the dark reality of modern laboratory trials

World » Europe » UK

Between 1 January and 29 September 2025, 496 monkeys were transported more than 6,000 miles to Scotland to be used in animal experiments, according to data obtained by The Ferret.

Two macaques in the forest
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under Все права защищены
Two macaques in the forest

The animals, primarily cynomolgus macaque monkeys, were brought to the UK from locations including Mauritius and Vietnam. These long-tailed macaques are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The imports are destined for a research site in Tranent, East Lothian, operated by the US multinational Charles River Laboratories. The company specialises in biotechnology, medical devices, and cell and gene therapy, conducting tests on rats, mice, dogs, and primates to develop pharmaceuticals, weedkillers, and fertilisers.

Freedom of information requests to the Animal Plant Health Agency (APHA) reveal that a total of 2,600 monkeys were imported into the UK during this period. While the animals land at Manchester Airport, they are subsequently moved by van to three specific research sites: two in Huntingdon and Harrowgate, and the facility in Tranent.

Activists with East Lothian Uncaged, who track these shipments, report that the monkeys undergo a three-month quarantine upon arrival. Following this, they may be subjected to testing for up to 120 days. According to the APHA, once the scientific purposes of the research are complete, the animals must either be disposed of or returned to their country of origin.

The logistical chain is closely linked to the company's own supply network. Charles River owns 90 per cent of a monkey breeding firm in Mauritius and recently acquired a Cambodia-based supplier for approximately £380 million.

Campaigners have questioned the necessity of these imports. Jessica Millburn of East Lothian Uncaged described the transport conditions as "awful" and argued that the reliance on endangered species for contract testing is outdated. Jessamy Korotoga, head of science at Animal Aid, stated that data from animal experiments cannot be reliably translated to humans, rendering the process morally and scientifically flawed.

In response to these concerns, Charles River Laboratories' official policy states that the firm prioritises the humane care of research animals and adheres to the "three Rs": replacement, reduction, and refinement. The company maintains that animal research has been instrumental in developing treatments for Aids, diabetes, and cancer.

The APHA confirmed that all imported primates must be licensed and accompanied by veterinary health certificates to prove they are clinically healthy and from disease-free premises. The agency noted that it is the responsibility of the veterinarian in the country of origin to determine if an animal is fit for travel.

This activity occurs within a wider context of animal testing in Scotland; more than one million experiments have been conducted in the country since 2021. Research shared by the charity OneKind indicates that universities in Edinburgh and Glasgow are among the ten highest users of animals for research in the UK.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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