Kyrgyzstan implements Umut program to reduce childhood disability by 2030

Kyrgyzstan has initiated a national program titled "Ümüt" aimed at the early detection and prevention of congenital malformations. The initiative, formalized by a decree signed by President Sadyr Japarov on November 3, allocates 2.853 billion soms to improve prenatal diagnostics. The government has set a target to reduce childhood disability by 15% by 2030.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The nurse is checking the newborn in the hospital cradle

Current Health Statistics

According to data from the Ministry of Health, approximately 2,500 children are born with congenital malformations annually in Kyrgyzstan. In 2025, this number reached 2,844 infants. These conditions account for 15.8% of all infant deaths in the country, and there are currently more than 18,000 children living with such malformations.

The financial burden of these conditions is significant; the Ministry of Health estimates that the annual cost for the treatment, rehabilitation, and social support of one child with a severe disability averages up to 500,000 soms.

Implementation and Infrastructure

The "Ümüt" program focuses on systematizing prenatal screening to identify fetal anomalies and prevent disability. Gulnara Zhumagulova, a candidate of medical sciences and acting chief pediatrician of the Ministry of Health, stated that the program is designed to move screening from fragmented, often private, services into a regulated state system.

Key components of the program include:

Specialized Centers: The establishment of medical-genetic consultation centers in Bishkek, Osh, and other regions.

Digitalization: The implementation of a unified digital information system to track pregnancies and identify women who have not undergone necessary examinations.

The implementation of a unified digital information system to track pregnancies and identify women who have not undergone necessary examinations. Coordination: A primary coordination center in Bishkek will handle high-risk cases referred from regional centers.

A primary coordination center in Bishkek will handle high-risk cases referred from regional centers. Personnel: Specialized training for medical professionals and the creation of a formal referral process for patients.

Phased Rollout

The program will be implemented in stages. For the remainder of the current year, the focus is on developing regulatory documentation. In subsequent years, the program will enter a pilot phase to test its effectiveness and results before being scaled across the regions.

Zhumagulova noted that while prenatal screening is common in many countries, including Russia and Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan is only now beginning to systematize the process. Previously, screenings were irregular, and many biochemical tests were only available through private clinics. The new program intends to make these diagnostics available through the state healthcare system, ensuring monitoring at every stage of pregnancy to detect anomalies of the heart, brain, spine, and kidneys.

The initiative also seeks to address the disparity in medical equipment and diagnostic availability between the capital and the regions, ensuring that genetic and biochemical research is accessible regardless of location.