World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Kyrgyz Ministry of Agriculture updates medicinal plant production protocols for commercial farms

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic is working to integrate the cultivation of medicinal plants into the country's commercial agricultural production. The initiative focuses on transitioning from wild harvesting to systematic farming through the creation of detailed technological maps.

Wormwood
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under Все права защищены
Wormwood

To coordinate this transition, the ministry held a working meeting with experts from the National Academy of Sciences and the Kyrgyz National Agricultural University. The discussions centered on the practical requirements for producing a specific list of medicinal crops already classified as agricultural products.

The technical focus of the project involves establishing standardized protocols for several stages of production, including:

  • Seed preparation and sowing techniques;
  • Crop maintenance and irrigation schedules;
  • Harvesting methods and storage requirements.

According to the ministry, the resulting technological maps will be tailored to the biological characteristics of each plant species, as well as the specific soil and climatic conditions of the region. These documents are intended to provide scientifically grounded recommendations to farmers to ensure consistent quality and yield.

The meeting concluded with an agreement that specialists from the involved academic and agricultural institutions will submit formal proposals for the development of these technological maps to further expand the role of medicinal plants in the national agricultural sector.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
World
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Science
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Popular
Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales

Despite domestic sales comprising 60.2% of total volume, they contributed only 7.1% of net profit, while the export segment generated 92.9% of the group's 5.21 billion yuan earnings, creating a per-unit profit disparity of 14,900 yuan versus 757 yuan.

Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
From election fears to nuclear war: How Israel’s political crisis became a global scare story Yury Bocharov Polish general warns of a winter refugee crisis that could shake Europe from within Andrey Nikolaev 2026 U.S. Midterms: Democrats Seek 3 House Seats and 4 Senate Flips Alexander Shtorm
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Divided Government Era Begins as Democrats Secure Legislative Majorities Against Executive Authority
Russian PCI Prices Fall Below $200 as Chinese Steel Margin Erosion Outpaces Supply Shifts
Russian PCI Prices Fall Below $200 as Chinese Steel Margin Erosion Outpaces Supply Shifts
Last materials
ExxonMobil Guyana spends over US$317 million with local suppliers in first half of 2026
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
Manchester firm Clark Sinclair wound up after extracting £123,000 from 51 distressed companies
Lithuanian Finance Ministry seeks EU-wide windfall tax consensus amid refinery dispute
Philippine Statistics Authority: Central Visayas inflation climbed to 9.5 percent in October 2026
High Borrans outdoor centre to close and sell by November 30
Tire Pressure: Why a Universal Setting Misaligns Suspension and Wear
Indian judiciary reinforces constitutional liberty protections regarding detention and formal arrest
Kyrgyzstan farming landscape transformed: major capital influx signaled shifts in technical support
Grey cast iron brake discs rust naturally; check if it clears after braking
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.