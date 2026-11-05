The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic is working to integrate the cultivation of medicinal plants into the country's commercial agricultural production. The initiative focuses on transitioning from wild harvesting to systematic farming through the creation of detailed technological maps.
To coordinate this transition, the ministry held a working meeting with experts from the National Academy of Sciences and the Kyrgyz National Agricultural University. The discussions centered on the practical requirements for producing a specific list of medicinal crops already classified as agricultural products.
The technical focus of the project involves establishing standardized protocols for several stages of production, including:
According to the ministry, the resulting technological maps will be tailored to the biological characteristics of each plant species, as well as the specific soil and climatic conditions of the region. These documents are intended to provide scientifically grounded recommendations to farmers to ensure consistent quality and yield.
The meeting concluded with an agreement that specialists from the involved academic and agricultural institutions will submit formal proposals for the development of these technological maps to further expand the role of medicinal plants in the national agricultural sector.
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Despite domestic sales comprising 60.2% of total volume, they contributed only 7.1% of net profit, while the export segment generated 92.9% of the group's 5.21 billion yuan earnings, creating a per-unit profit disparity of 14,900 yuan versus 757 yuan.