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Figma shifts to in-house AI models and credit-based pricing to boost margins

World

Figma is pivoting its monetization strategy toward a credit-based system for AI features and the deployment of a proprietary in-house model to protect and expand its operating margins. According to CFO Praveer Melwani, the transition to a first-party model is designed to reduce latency and lower the cost of service delivery compared to relying on third-party AI providers.

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Photo: https://unsplash.com by Kaleidico is licensed under Free
The man is writing on the whiteboard

The shift in the underlying technical architecture has already yielded tangible results. Figma reports that it has more than doubled the proportion of tasks powered by its own post-trained design model. By cutting out the middleman in AI processing, the company aims to create a more efficient price point for its services while improving the quality of the output for the end-user.

From a revenue perspective, the company is leveraging a "credit" mechanism to monetize AI tools, such as the "Figma Agent" design assistant. The adoption rate among high-value clients is significant: as of October, over 80% of Figma's large paid customers were utilizing AI credits on a weekly basis. Furthermore, a strategic decision to restructure pricing-effectively providing customers with more credits than previously paid for-has resulted in a 40% increase in the utilization rate of these add-ons, enhancing both customer retention and monetization.

These operational changes have led Figma to revise its financial guidance upward for 2026. The company now expects annual revenue to fall between $1.497 billion and $1.499 billion, up from the previous estimate of $1.463 billion to $1.467 billion. Adjusted operating income is now forecasted at $158 million to $163 million, with operating margins expected to reach 11%, compared to the earlier projection of 9%.

Despite the optimistic outlook, the market responded with caution. Figma's shares fell 8% in extended trading following the release of third-quarter results. While quarterly revenue surged 43% to $391.4 million, beating market estimates, the gross margin stood at 80%-slightly missing the 81% projection. This marginal miss suggests that while the volume of growth is strong, the immediate cost of scaling AI infrastructure continues to pressure the bottom line.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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