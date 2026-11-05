Figma shifts to in-house AI models and credit-based pricing to boost margins

Figma is pivoting its monetization strategy toward a credit-based system for AI features and the deployment of a proprietary in-house model to protect and expand its operating margins. According to CFO Praveer Melwani, the transition to a first-party model is designed to reduce latency and lower the cost of service delivery compared to relying on third-party AI providers.

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The shift in the underlying technical architecture has already yielded tangible results. Figma reports that it has more than doubled the proportion of tasks powered by its own post-trained design model. By cutting out the middleman in AI processing, the company aims to create a more efficient price point for its services while improving the quality of the output for the end-user.

From a revenue perspective, the company is leveraging a "credit" mechanism to monetize AI tools, such as the "Figma Agent" design assistant. The adoption rate among high-value clients is significant: as of October, over 80% of Figma's large paid customers were utilizing AI credits on a weekly basis. Furthermore, a strategic decision to restructure pricing-effectively providing customers with more credits than previously paid for-has resulted in a 40% increase in the utilization rate of these add-ons, enhancing both customer retention and monetization.

These operational changes have led Figma to revise its financial guidance upward for 2026. The company now expects annual revenue to fall between $1.497 billion and $1.499 billion, up from the previous estimate of $1.463 billion to $1.467 billion. Adjusted operating income is now forecasted at $158 million to $163 million, with operating margins expected to reach 11%, compared to the earlier projection of 9%.

Despite the optimistic outlook, the market responded with caution. Figma's shares fell 8% in extended trading following the release of third-quarter results. While quarterly revenue surged 43% to $391.4 million, beating market estimates, the gross margin stood at 80%-slightly missing the 81% projection. This marginal miss suggests that while the volume of growth is strong, the immediate cost of scaling AI infrastructure continues to pressure the bottom line.