Singapore government links donors to Gaza aid partners via new SG for Humanity network

Singapore has established a new coordination mechanism to streamline the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, addressing a specific gap in the final stage of supply distribution. The network, known as SG for Humanity, was launched on November 5, 2026, by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) in partnership with four existing humanitarian organisations: Humanity Matters, Mercy Relief, Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation, and Singapore Red Cross. The primary institutional change is the introduction of a government-facilitated platform that links domestic donors and volunteers directly with established overseas logistics partners, thereby standardising the channel through which resources reach affected communities.

The central access condition addressed by this network is the "last-mile delivery” of supplies. Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad stated that while the four partner organisations had previously operated independently with their own fundraising and overseas networks, there was a disconnect between the willingness of Singaporeans to contribute and the structured pathways for effective distribution. The government's role is now explicitly defined as facilitation, helping organisations navigate regulatory and security requirements in recipient countries. This mechanism ensures that contributions, whether monetary or in-kind, are channelled through recognised partners such as the Egyptian Red Crescent and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, which have operational presence in the region.

Institutional Mechanism and Eligibility for Participation

The network creates a new eligibility rule for Singaporean volunteers, particularly medical professionals, who previously lacked a government-backed platform for deployment. Mr. Zaqy noted that healthcare workers had expressed interest in participating in humanitarian missions but hesitated due to the absence of a formal, state-supported channel. By providing a government-endorsed platform, the network offers an additional layer of assurance and structural support for these individuals. This distinguishes the new arrangement from previous efforts where volunteers had to rely solely on the internal processes of individual non-profits without broader governmental coordination.

The four initial partners bring specific operational capabilities to the network, which the government will coordinate rather than replace. Humanity Matters has facilitated over 100 tonnes of aid through 10 overseas deployments via Egypt and Jordan. Mercy Relief has reached approximately 326,370 beneficiaries with supplies including food, clean water, and medical kits. Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation, established by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, has supported at least 260,000 beneficiaries through partnerships with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. Singapore Red Cross has reached 158,900 individuals through its four campaigns. Under the new network, these organisations continue to lead their own programmes, but the state facilitates joint initiatives, strengthens overseas partnerships, and assists in securing safe operational windows for aid delivery, which is critical given the security restrictions around Gaza.

Since October 2023, the Singapore government, humanitarian organisations, and the community have contributed more than S$25 million to the crisis. In 2025, the government provided S$1 million in seed funding distributed across these four organisations to support their public fundraising and assistance efforts. The new network is designed to enhance the efficiency of this collective contribution, ensuring that funds and supplies are converted into effective assistance on the ground. Mr. Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, indicated that while the network begins with a focus on Gaza, the model is intended to be replicated for other humanitarian crises globally if it proves effective, thereby establishing a broader institutional framework for Singapore's foreign humanitarian engagement.