World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Philippine Senate impeachment court considers defense request for records from major local banks

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

The defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte has moved to broaden the scope of testimony in her impeachment trial by requesting subpoenas for corporate officers, local government officials, and banking executives.

In a manifestation filed on Wednesday, November 4, the defense petitioned the Senate impeachment court to issue subpoenas duces tecum and ad testificandum to Suzette Balucanag-Punay, the corporate counsel for Gencorp Industries Inc. and Metro City Chow Foods. The request seeks to compel her appearance with certified true and original copies of the companies' general information sheets, audited financial statements from 2022 to 2025, and other related corporate records for the same period.

Balucanag-Punay is expected to address specific business matters, including the alleged interests of Duterte in these two entities. The defense also included on its witness list local government personnel involved in tax assessment and accounting, specifically Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin and Island Garden City of Samal Assessor John Kenneth Enumerables. Their testimony is intended to cover Duterte's tax declarations and property tax maps within their respective jurisdictions.

Additionally, the defense requested the appearance of Davao City Accountant Vingelin Bajan and Cindy Colina, the Chairperson of Barangay Matina Crossing.

Banking records under scrutiny

A significant portion of the subpoena request targets the financial sector, with the defense asking for the testimony of at least 16 bank employees from major Philippine financial institutions. The list includes senior legal officers and branch managers from BDO Unibank, Inc., Bank of the Philippine Islands, EastWest Bank, Landbank of the Philippines, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, Philippine Savings Bank, Security Bank, and UnionBank of the Philippines.

Among the named individuals are Atty. Alvin C. Go and Olivia Barcarse of BDO; Atty. Paul Roderick A. Ysmael and Atty. Cesar Bernard R. Coloma of BPI; Atty. Marino M. Buban, Jr. of EastWest Bank; and Joselito B. Vallada of Landbank. From the Philippine Savings Bank, the defense seeks the testimony of Atty. Jose M. Manuel Jr., Rodel C. Mediavillo, and May Ann R. Candaroma-Morales. The list also includes Atty. Joseph Anthony P. Lopez of Security Bank, and four UnionBank branch ambassadors: Louiemel P. Panes, Rogelio C. Villos, Jr., Jayah Deneserie B. Scalf, and Gemma Lynn L. Del Mundo.

These proceedings follow an earlier request to subpoena former law school dean Ralph Sarmiento, a constitutional law expert, as the first witness, whom he declined. The impeachment trial had been temporarily suspended to allow for Senate committee hearings on the proposed 2027 national budget but is set to resume on Monday, November 9, with the defense beginning its presentation of evidence.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
World
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Americas
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Popular
Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales

Despite domestic sales comprising 60.2% of total volume, they contributed only 7.1% of net profit, while the export segment generated 92.9% of the group's 5.21 billion yuan earnings, creating a per-unit profit disparity of 14,900 yuan versus 757 yuan.

Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
From election fears to nuclear war: How Israel’s political crisis became a global scare story Yury Bocharov Polish general warns of a winter refugee crisis that could shake Europe from within Andrey Nikolaev 2026 U.S. Midterms: Democrats Seek 3 House Seats and 4 Senate Flips Alexander Shtorm
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Divided Government Era Begins as Democrats Secure Legislative Majorities Against Executive Authority
Russian PCI Prices Fall Below $200 as Chinese Steel Margin Erosion Outpaces Supply Shifts
Russian PCI Prices Fall Below $200 as Chinese Steel Margin Erosion Outpaces Supply Shifts
Last materials
ExxonMobil Guyana spends over US$317 million with local suppliers in first half of 2026
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
Manchester firm Clark Sinclair wound up after extracting £123,000 from 51 distressed companies
Lithuanian Finance Ministry seeks EU-wide windfall tax consensus amid refinery dispute
Philippine Statistics Authority: Central Visayas inflation climbed to 9.5 percent in October 2026
High Borrans outdoor centre to close and sell by November 30
Tire Pressure: Why a Universal Setting Misaligns Suspension and Wear
Indian judiciary reinforces constitutional liberty protections regarding detention and formal arrest
Kyrgyzstan farming landscape transformed: major capital influx signaled shifts in technical support
Grey cast iron brake discs rust naturally; check if it clears after braking
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.