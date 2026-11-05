Philippine Senate impeachment court considers defense request for records from major local banks

The defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte has moved to broaden the scope of testimony in her impeachment trial by requesting subpoenas for corporate officers, local government officials, and banking executives.

In a manifestation filed on Wednesday, November 4, the defense petitioned the Senate impeachment court to issue subpoenas duces tecum and ad testificandum to Suzette Balucanag-Punay, the corporate counsel for Gencorp Industries Inc. and Metro City Chow Foods. The request seeks to compel her appearance with certified true and original copies of the companies' general information sheets, audited financial statements from 2022 to 2025, and other related corporate records for the same period.

Balucanag-Punay is expected to address specific business matters, including the alleged interests of Duterte in these two entities. The defense also included on its witness list local government personnel involved in tax assessment and accounting, specifically Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin and Island Garden City of Samal Assessor John Kenneth Enumerables. Their testimony is intended to cover Duterte's tax declarations and property tax maps within their respective jurisdictions.

Additionally, the defense requested the appearance of Davao City Accountant Vingelin Bajan and Cindy Colina, the Chairperson of Barangay Matina Crossing.

Banking records under scrutiny

A significant portion of the subpoena request targets the financial sector, with the defense asking for the testimony of at least 16 bank employees from major Philippine financial institutions. The list includes senior legal officers and branch managers from BDO Unibank, Inc., Bank of the Philippine Islands, EastWest Bank, Landbank of the Philippines, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, Philippine Savings Bank, Security Bank, and UnionBank of the Philippines.

Among the named individuals are Atty. Alvin C. Go and Olivia Barcarse of BDO; Atty. Paul Roderick A. Ysmael and Atty. Cesar Bernard R. Coloma of BPI; Atty. Marino M. Buban, Jr. of EastWest Bank; and Joselito B. Vallada of Landbank. From the Philippine Savings Bank, the defense seeks the testimony of Atty. Jose M. Manuel Jr., Rodel C. Mediavillo, and May Ann R. Candaroma-Morales. The list also includes Atty. Joseph Anthony P. Lopez of Security Bank, and four UnionBank branch ambassadors: Louiemel P. Panes, Rogelio C. Villos, Jr., Jayah Deneserie B. Scalf, and Gemma Lynn L. Del Mundo.

These proceedings follow an earlier request to subpoena former law school dean Ralph Sarmiento, a constitutional law expert, as the first witness, whom he declined. The impeachment trial had been temporarily suspended to allow for Senate committee hearings on the proposed 2027 national budget but is set to resume on Monday, November 9, with the defense beginning its presentation of evidence.