World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
Russian Expert Predicts Trump Will Persist in Ukraine Peace Push Despite Domestic Opposition
Singapore government links donors to Gaza aid partners via new SG for Humanity network
White Bear Sighting: Genetic Anomaly or Local Adaptation?
Philippine Senate impeachment court considers defense request for records from major local banks
New mess hall and multipurpose building commissioned in Koberimo
Chateau Margot Mall in Guyana reaches 55 per cent completion on US$50 million investment
ExxonMobil Guyana spends over US$317 million with local suppliers in first half of 2026
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
Manchester firm Clark Sinclair wound up after extracting £123,000 from 51 distressed companies

Brazil Sets Operational Framework for 'Sin Tax' Under New Tax System

World

Brazil's government has established the operational framework for the Imposto Seletivo (IS), or "sin tax," a component of the nation's new tax system. Under temporary decree MP 1.399, issued on November 4, 2026, the tax is scheduled to take effect on February 2, 2027. The primary objective of this levy is to regulate the consumption of goods deemed harmful to health and the environment, rather than to serve as a major source of budgetary revenue.

Minas Gerais
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by HVL, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Minas Gerais

The calculation of IS rates is anchored to the existing industrial product tax (IPI), utilizing specific conversion coefficients. This approach allows the state to transform current IPI parameters into a new selective taxation instrument without constructing a calculation base from scratch.

The automotive sector features the most detailed implementation mechanism, where tax rates function as a tool for industrial policy. The tax burden will vary based on vehicle energy efficiency, drive type, material recyclability, and structural characteristics. Vehicles with zero CO2 emissions, as well as ships and aircraft equipped with eco-friendly engines, are granted a complete exemption, with a tax rate of 0%.

Social and functional considerations are also integrated into the rate structure. A zero tax rate applies to vehicles purchased by taxi drivers, individuals with disabilities, and people with autism spectrum disorder. Trucks and specialized vehicles used by security forces and the military are excluded from taxation, although this exemption does not extend to pickup trucks.

In the mining sector, a temporary pause is in place. Until December 31, 2027, the tax rate on mineral resource extraction will remain at zero. The final tax regime for this sector is to be determined later through congressional deliberations.

Specific provisions apply to beverage and tobacco manufacturers. Small enterprises, defined as breweries, wineries, or distilleries with an annual production volume of less than 250,000 liters of pure alcohol, are eligible for tax benefits. For tobacco products, the calculation is based on current IPI rates, with products bearing a fixed price using a base value of 15% of the retail price.

To maintain fiscal balance during the transition, the government aims for tax neutrality. The anticipated increase in revenue from the selective tax is expected to be offset by a reduction in the base rate of the Contribution on Goods and Services (CBS), preventing a sudden spike in the overall tax burden on the economy.

The current document is transitional in nature. The government is obligated to present a bill to Congress with final tax rates, effective from 2028, by May 31, 2027. Concurrently, a constitutional amendment (PEC) is being prepared to prevent unjustified tax exemptions for "harmful" goods during the transition period.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
World
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Americas
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Popular
Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales

Despite domestic sales comprising 60.2% of total volume, they contributed only 7.1% of net profit, while the export segment generated 92.9% of the group's 5.21 billion yuan earnings, creating a per-unit profit disparity of 14,900 yuan versus 757 yuan.

Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
From election fears to nuclear war: How Israel’s political crisis became a global scare story Yury Bocharov Polish general warns of a winter refugee crisis that could shake Europe from within Andrey Nikolaev 2026 U.S. Midterms: Democrats Seek 3 House Seats and 4 Senate Flips Alexander Shtorm
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Divided Government Era Begins as Democrats Secure Legislative Majorities Against Executive Authority
Russian PCI Prices Fall Below $200 as Chinese Steel Margin Erosion Outpaces Supply Shifts
Russian PCI Prices Fall Below $200 as Chinese Steel Margin Erosion Outpaces Supply Shifts
Last materials
ExxonMobil Guyana spends over US$317 million with local suppliers in first half of 2026
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
Manchester firm Clark Sinclair wound up after extracting £123,000 from 51 distressed companies
Lithuanian Finance Ministry seeks EU-wide windfall tax consensus amid refinery dispute
Philippine Statistics Authority: Central Visayas inflation climbed to 9.5 percent in October 2026
High Borrans outdoor centre to close and sell by November 30
Tire Pressure: Why a Universal Setting Misaligns Suspension and Wear
Indian judiciary reinforces constitutional liberty protections regarding detention and formal arrest
Kyrgyzstan farming landscape transformed: major capital influx signaled shifts in technical support
Grey cast iron brake discs rust naturally; check if it clears after braking
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.