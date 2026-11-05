Brazil Sets Operational Framework for 'Sin Tax' Under New Tax System

Brazil's government has established the operational framework for the Imposto Seletivo (IS), or "sin tax," a component of the nation's new tax system. Under temporary decree MP 1.399, issued on November 4, 2026, the tax is scheduled to take effect on February 2, 2027. The primary objective of this levy is to regulate the consumption of goods deemed harmful to health and the environment, rather than to serve as a major source of budgetary revenue.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by HVL, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Minas Gerais

The calculation of IS rates is anchored to the existing industrial product tax (IPI), utilizing specific conversion coefficients. This approach allows the state to transform current IPI parameters into a new selective taxation instrument without constructing a calculation base from scratch.

The automotive sector features the most detailed implementation mechanism, where tax rates function as a tool for industrial policy. The tax burden will vary based on vehicle energy efficiency, drive type, material recyclability, and structural characteristics. Vehicles with zero CO2 emissions, as well as ships and aircraft equipped with eco-friendly engines, are granted a complete exemption, with a tax rate of 0%.

Social and functional considerations are also integrated into the rate structure. A zero tax rate applies to vehicles purchased by taxi drivers, individuals with disabilities, and people with autism spectrum disorder. Trucks and specialized vehicles used by security forces and the military are excluded from taxation, although this exemption does not extend to pickup trucks.

In the mining sector, a temporary pause is in place. Until December 31, 2027, the tax rate on mineral resource extraction will remain at zero. The final tax regime for this sector is to be determined later through congressional deliberations.

Specific provisions apply to beverage and tobacco manufacturers. Small enterprises, defined as breweries, wineries, or distilleries with an annual production volume of less than 250,000 liters of pure alcohol, are eligible for tax benefits. For tobacco products, the calculation is based on current IPI rates, with products bearing a fixed price using a base value of 15% of the retail price.

To maintain fiscal balance during the transition, the government aims for tax neutrality. The anticipated increase in revenue from the selective tax is expected to be offset by a reduction in the base rate of the Contribution on Goods and Services (CBS), preventing a sudden spike in the overall tax burden on the economy.

The current document is transitional in nature. The government is obligated to present a bill to Congress with final tax rates, effective from 2028, by May 31, 2027. Concurrently, a constitutional amendment (PEC) is being prepared to prevent unjustified tax exemptions for "harmful" goods during the transition period.