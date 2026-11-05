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Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026

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Azerbaijan exported 16.378 billion cubic meters of natural gas valued at $5.711 billion during the first eight months of 2026, according to the State Statistics Committee. This represents a 0.5% decrease in volume and a 4.8% drop in value compared to the same period last year.

Azerbaijan. The man is writing at the desk
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Azerbaijan. The man is writing at the desk

Turkey remained the primary buyer, accounting for 39.5% of total exports. Deliveries to Turkey totaled 6.46 billion cubic meters, down 2.6% year-on-year, with the value declining 3% to $1.76 billion. Italy was the second-largest customer, purchasing 34.2% of the gas. Volumes to Italy exceeded 5.6 billion cubic meters, although both volume and value fell, by 10.3% and 11.1% respectively, to $2.78 billion.

Other key importers included Georgia, which took approximately 10% of exports, Syria at 5.3%, and Bulgaria at 5%. Azerbaijan sold gas to a total of eight countries during this period. Dynamics varied significantly between other markets: exports to Greece increased by 16% to roughly 700 million cubic meters, while deliveries to Serbia plummeted by 37.3% to 114.95 million cubic meters, with the value of those shipments falling by more than half.

Domestic production metrics also contracted slightly. Natural gas extraction reached 33.407 billion cubic meters over the eight-month period, a 0.5% decline from the previous year, while marketable gas production fell 0.9% to 25.610 billion cubic meters. Gas imports decreased to 215 million cubic meters from 233.3 million cubic meters a year earlier. The source of these imports also narrowed; whereas Azerbaijan received gas from Iran, Russia, and Turkmenistan in 2025, supplies in 2026 came exclusively from Iran.

Natural gas constituted 26.18% of Azerbaijan's total export volume during this reporting period.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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