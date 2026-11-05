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Philippine Statistics Authority: Central Visayas inflation climbed to 9.5 percent in October 2026

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Consumer prices in Central Visayas accelerated to a 9.5 percent year-on-year increase in October 2026, outpacing the national average and signaling a significant burden on household budgets in the region, according to data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Thursday, November 5.

The Hermitage Malate skyline in Manila
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Patrick Roque (talk) (Uploads), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
The Hermitage Malate skyline in Manila

The acceleration from the 8.3 percent rate recorded in September places Central Visayas in the fourth-highest position among Philippine regions. Only the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (9.9 percent), Western Visayas (9.7 percent), and the Davao Region (9.7 percent) reported higher inflation rates for the same period.

The sharp rise in the headline figure is driven largely by food costs. Inflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages climbed to 10.4 percent in October from 8.9 percent in September. For consumers in the region, this indicates that the cost of basic staples has become a primary driver of the overall increase in the cost of living.

Household spending patterns also reflect broader pressure across multiple categories. Inflation in furnishings, household equipment, and routine maintenance accelerated to 8.5 percent from 7.4 percent. Health costs saw a similar uptick, rising to 4.9 percent from 4.4 percent, while prices for clothing and footwear edged up to 4.1 percent from 3.8 percent.

Not all sectors experienced the same degree of acceleration. Inflation in housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels eased to 6.6 percent from 7.1 percent in the previous month. Similarly, the pace of price increases in alcoholic beverages and tobacco slowed, dropping to 4 percent from 4.9 percent.

Nationally, the PSA recorded a 7.8 percent increase in inflation for October 2026, up from 7.2 percent in September. The Central Visayas rate of 9.5 percent therefore exceeds the national average by 1.7 percentage points. Year-to-date inflation for the region stood at 5.6 percent. By comparison, the inflation rate for October 2025 was recorded at 1.7 percent, highlighting the steep rise in price levels over the last year. (KOC)

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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