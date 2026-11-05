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Indian judiciary reinforces constitutional liberty protections regarding detention and formal arrest

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The Supreme Court of India has reinforced the constitutional safeguards protecting personal liberty by ruling that the mandatory 24-hour window for producing an accused person before a judicial magistrate begins from the moment of detention, rather than the moment of a formal arrest.

Handcuffs
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Klaus with K, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Handcuffs

The Court rejected any legal nuance that would separate the act of detention from the act of arrest, asserting that because an individual's liberty is curtailed in both instances, the two are effectively identical for the purposes of constitutional compliance. The bench explicitly stated that attempting to create an "artificial distinction" between the two is constitutionally unsustainable.

In its judgment, the apex court pointedly criticised several High Courts for previously maintaining this distinction, which often created a legal loophole regarding the timing of a suspect's appearance before a magistrate. By clarifying that the 24-hour clock starts at the point of first detention, the Court has closed a significant gap in the implementation of procedural law.

Beyond the timing of arrests, the Supreme Court addressed a systemic tension between fundamental rights and the stringent provisions of special statutes. The ruling stipulates that constitutional rights must take precedence over special laws, particularly in matters involving bail and trial delays.

The Court noted the existence of contradictory verdicts regarding bail under rigorous frameworks such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It concluded that these special laws cannot serve as the primary guide for interpreting the Constitution; instead, the statutes themselves must be interpreted and applied in alignment with overarching constitutional principles.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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