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Kyrgyzstan farming landscape transformed: major capital influx signaled shifts in technical support

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is providing $3 million to Eurasia Group to develop agricultural service infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan. The investment is earmarked for the establishment of the country's first specialized John Deere service center in Bishkek.

Kyrgyzstan. A shepherd and a flock of sheep
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Kyrgyzstan. A shepherd and a flock of sheep

The facility is designed to function as a comprehensive hub, integrating the sale of modern agricultural machinery with technical maintenance and farmer training. By centralizing these services, the center aims to provide local producers with reliable access to original spare parts and prompt repair services.

The initiative targets a specific structural weakness in Central Asian agriculture: a reliance on obsolete machinery. According to the project participants, the continued use of outdated equipment results in high fuel consumption, which increases operational costs for farmers and suppresses overall crop yields.

Mustafa Zahin, President and CEO of Eurasia Group AG, stated that the center represents a strategic step toward upgrading the technical capabilities of Kyrgyz farmers. He noted that beyond the hardware, the IFC-backed project focuses on transferring knowledge, improving professional qualifications, and introducing digital tools into farming operations.

Wagner Albuquerque de Almeida, IFC Regional Director for Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Services for the Middle East and Central Asia, added that the development of modern agro-services is intended to boost farm productivity, improve the livelihoods of the rural population, and enhance the sector's ability to adapt to climate change.

In addition to the service infrastructure, the project includes a commitment to sustainable construction. The new center will be built as an energy-efficient facility and will undergo certification under the IFC EDGE standard, which measures and verifies the resource efficiency of buildings.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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