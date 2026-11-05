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Kyrgyzstan blocks new construction permits for 31 delinquent developers

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Construction has introduced a restrictive measure targeting developers who fail to complete projects on schedule. Nurdan Oruntayev, the head of the ministry, has ordered that construction permits for new buildings be denied to companies with outstanding delays.

Construction
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Construction

The measure specifically affects 31 construction companies. This decision follows a series of complaints from citizens who have not yet received their apartments due to construction delays.

Beyond the freeze on new permits, the ministry has instructed its relevant departments to tighten oversight of problematic sites. Additionally, materials regarding the operations of specific firms are being forwarded to law enforcement agencies for legal evaluation to determine if criminal or civil liability is applicable.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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