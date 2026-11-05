India's child population aged 5-9 projected to fall by 20% by 2036

India is witnessing a significant demographic pivot that is fundamentally altering the demand for primary education. According to a working paper released by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), the population of children in the 5-9 age group is projected to decline by approximately 20 per cent over a 25-year trajectory, falling from 125.3 million in 2011 to an estimated 100.2 million by 2036.

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The study, titled How India is Transforming Educational Capacity under the New Education Policy 2020 and authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh (member of the EAC-PM and Group Chief Economic Advisor at the State Bank of India) and economist Shashidharan Sharma, identifies a clear shrinking pool of children entering the school system. This trend is closely linked to a decline in the total fertility rate, which dropped from 2.1 in 2019 to 1.9 in 2024, based on data from the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner.

However, the decline is not a uniform national collapse but rather a spatial redistribution. While the aggregate number of children is falling, the demand for schooling is shifting from rural to urban centres. Between 2012-13 and 2021-22, enrolment in rural-located schools decreased by 7.8 million to 179.3 million, whereas urban-located schools saw an increase of 9.3 million students, bringing their total enrolment to 76.4 million. Consequently, the urban share of total enrolment grew from 26.4 per cent to 29.9 per cent.

State-level data further highlights these regional disparities. In Uttar Pradesh, a stagnant overall enrolment figure masks a sharp internal shift: rural enrolment fell by nearly 1.95 million, while urban enrolment rose by 1.76 million. Other states show divergent patterns; Bihar saw growth in both enrolment and school numbers, while Tamil Nadu experienced a drop in enrolment despite an increase in the number of reported schools.

This demographic shift is already reflected in the structural composition of India's school network. Between 2018-19 and 2025-26, the total number of reported schools fell by 5.4 per cent. The most acute decline occurred in primary-only schools (Classes I-V), which dropped by 12.6 per cent-from 827,000 to 722,000. Conversely, there has been a 29.7 per cent surge in schools offering up to Class XII, increasing from 130,000 to 169,000.

The authors attribute the reduction in primary-only institutions to both the shrinking child population and the operational inefficiencies of very small schools. To address this, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 suggests the creation of school complexes and clusters, allowing smaller units to share infrastructure and teaching staff.

Despite these trends, the EAC-PM paper warns against using these figures to justify indiscriminate school closures. The authors emphasize that resource allocation and planning must remain sensitive to local accessibility, travel distances, and the actual capacity of neighbouring schools to absorb displaced students, rather than relying solely on national demographic aggregates.