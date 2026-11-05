Turkmenistan releases first textbook on history of national pedagogical thought

For the first time, a state-issued textbook in Turkmenistan maps the pre-modern roots of the country's teaching traditions, linking contemporary pedagogical practice to a continuous historical lineage that extends back to the era of the Parthians.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Михаил Фролов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Turkmenistan

The State Publishing Service released the first volume of a multi-volume series titled "The History of the Origin and Development of National Pedagogical Thought in Turkmenistan." The Ministry of Education has officially recommended the publication as a textbook. The work was prepared to mark the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence and draws on contributions from the Ministry of Education, the National Institute of Education, the Seyitnazar Seydi Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute, and the Hydyr Deryayev Pedagogical School. Scientific editing was handled by S. K. Durdyyev, a Doctor of Biological Sciences.

The primary function of this volume is to provide a standardized historical framework for understanding the origins of local educational methods. It traces the formation of pedagogical thought from ancient times through the 16th century. The text is structured into two chapters, eleven sections, and thirty subsections. The first chapter covers the period from antiquity to the 7th century, specifically examining the Parthian and Gokturk state eras. The second chapter addresses the development of educational views between the 7th and 16th centuries.

By designating this historical analysis as a required textbook, the state integrates specific cultural artifacts into the formal curriculum. The publication identifies the epics "Oguznama," "Gorogly," and "Gorkut-ata," as well as the work "Kowusnama," as foundational texts that shaped the principles of teaching and upbringing. This approach positions folklore and historical philosophical works not merely as cultural heritage, but as the practical basis for the nation's modern educational institutions.