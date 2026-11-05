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Singapore aviation industry faces radical shift: new procurement standards will redefine future travel

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Singapore has established a procurement framework for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) that mandates a minimum 40% reduction in lifecycle emissions compared to conventional jet fuel. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the Singapore Sustainable Aviation Fuel Company (SAFCo) announced these specific technical criteria on November 5, 2026. This threshold exceeds the 10% minimum set by the International Civil Aviation Organization's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), aiming to ensure that the fuel adopted at Changi and Seletar airports delivers substantial environmental impact rather than merely symbolic compliance.

Airbus A350
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Julian Herzog (Website), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Airbus A350

SAFCo, a wholly owned subsidiary of CAAS, will initiate the first tender by mid-December 2026. The entity was created to secure and manage SAF supplies for the national air hub. Ahead of this procurement exercise, CAAS and SAFCo shared the 40% emissions reduction requirement with 15 identified suppliers. The first contract will cover an initial volume of 20 to 30 kilotonnes, with delivery of the blended fuel scheduled to commence in June 2027.

This procurement strategy supports Singapore's target of incorporating 1% SAF into total jet fuel usage at its two airports by 2027, rising to 3-5% by 2030. The volume secured under the first tender is intended to allow SAFCo to assess market response before ramping up volumes through subsequent tenders. Tan Seow Hui, chief executive of SAFCo, noted that approximately 20 suppliers have been engaged, with sufficient available supply to meet the 2027 target, though the final purchase volume will depend on price competitiveness.

The economic mechanism supporting this transition is a green jet fuel levy, effective for tickets purchased from October 1, 2026, on departures from January 1, 2027. The levy is tiered by cabin class: economy and premium economy passengers will pay between S$1 and S$10.40, while business and first-class passengers will pay between S$4 and S$41.60. Revenue from this levy is designated to subsidize the higher cost of SAF relative to conventional jet fuel, which is typically produced from waste materials such as used cooking oil.

SAFCo will evaluate tender bids based on price competitiveness, supply chain resilience, delivery certainty, and the supplier's ability to provide sustainability documentation. Daniel Ng, chief sustainability officer at CAAS, described the 40% threshold as a "modest starting point" that signals a strong commitment to meaningful emissions reductions. The system is designed to prioritize securing the most attractive prices to maximize the volume of greener fuel purchased with the available levy funds, allowing Singapore to potentially exceed its 1% target if market prices remain favorable.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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