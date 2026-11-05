Marcos appoints Rodil Zalameda as Chief Justice, bypassing senior justice Marvic Leonen

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda as the 28th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Malacañang announced on Thursday, November 5. The decision places Zalameda at the helm of the judiciary, replacing outgoing Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, who retires on November 6.

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The appointment represents a significant departure from the traditional practice of selecting the most senior justice. Marcos bypassed Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, who has held the second-most senior position since May 2022, as well as Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa. Leonen was appointed by former President Benigno Aquino III in November 2012, while Caguioa joined the bench in January 2016 under the same administration. By selecting Zalameda, the third most senior nominee, the President has opted for a candidate with a distinct judicial and professional profile over strict seniority.

Key rulings and judicial stance

Zalameda's tenure as an Associate Justice includes authoring decisions that have drawn attention from both the legal community and political figures. Most notably, he authored the Supreme Court First Division's ruling that acquitted the President's mother, Imelda Marcos, of seven counts of graft related to Swiss foundations. The 50-page decision, supported by the concurrence of his colleagues in the First Division, overturned the Sandiganbayan's 2018 conviction of the 97-year-old former First Lady.

Conversely, Zalameda authored the 2024 Deduro v. Vinoya ruling, which defined "red-tagging" as an act threatening a person's rights to life, liberty, and security. While activists described the ruling as far from perfect justice, they acknowledged it as a crucial legal recognition that associates such labels as a precursor to abduction or extrajudicial killing. The High Court's decision noted that being labeled a communist can make a person a target for vigilantes, paramilitary groups, or even state agents, providing a legal basis for challenges against state-sponsored stigmatization.

Commitments to institutional reform

During his interviews with the Judicial and Bar Council, Zalameda outlined his priorities for leading the judiciary. He emphasized the need to address the persistent backlog of cases by building more courthouses, investing in technology, and improving the benefits for court employees.

"The judiciary must also confront delays that continue to burden litigants. I recognize that not all cases require the same amount of time and effort. We must consider their nature and complexity, the number of parties and witnesses, the volume of evidence, the length of proceedings, and the issues that must be resolved,” Zalameda stated. He pledged to lead with collegiality, asserting that disagreement among justices does not undermine professional trust or shared commitment to the Constitution. This emphasis on institutional unity comes after a period of turbulence in the High Court, marked by the ousters of former Chief Justices Renato Corona and Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Professional background

Born on August 2, 1963, in Caloocan City, Zalameda passed the Bar Examinations in 1988. He began his legal career as a branch clerk at the Makati City Regional Trial Court before entering private practice from 1990 to 1995. He transitioned to public service in 1995 as a prosecutor, serving as Mandaluyong City Prosecutor by 2002.

Before joining the Supreme Court, Zalameda served for 11 years as an Associate Justice of the Court of Appeals, where he chaired the 17th Division. Former President Rodrigo Duterte appointed him to the High Court on August 6, 2019. Like his predecessor Gesmundo, Zalameda earned his law degree from the Ateneo de Manila University, where he was an academic scholar and a member of the Fraternal Order of Utopia. He also served as an associate editor for the Ateneo Law Journal and a senior staff member for the Ateneo Law Bulletin.

Voting record on major cases

Zalameda's voting history on several high-profile cases reflects a pattern of concurring with unanimous or majority decisions, including:

Same-sex marriage petition: Concurred in the dismissal, which was unanimous.

Concurred in the dismissal, which was unanimous. Cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC): Concurred in the decision that the Philippines remains obliged to cooperate, which was unanimous.

Concurred in the decision that the Philippines remains obliged to cooperate, which was unanimous. Impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte (2025): Concurred in declaring the impeachment complaint unconstitutional, which was unanimous.

Concurred in declaring the impeachment complaint unconstitutional, which was unanimous. Senator Bato dela Rosa's ICC warrant: Concurred in denying his request for a temporary restraining order.

Concurred in denying his request for a temporary restraining order. Anti-dynasty law: Concurred in the ruling compelling Congress to pass an anti-dynasty bill.

Concurred in the ruling compelling Congress to pass an anti-dynasty bill. PhilHealth funds: Concurred in the decision to return P60 billion to the national treasury, noting the transfer was unconstitutional but acknowledging the government's good faith.