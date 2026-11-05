Infrastructure transformation in Kyrgyzstan: Seventy communities gained access to essential resources

Kyrgyzstan has completed the launch of drinking water supply systems in 70 settlements, according to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry. The official commissioning ceremony took place in Karakol, attended by Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliyev and Deputy Minister Mirbek Duisheev.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under Все права защищены Pipe laying in rural areas

The new infrastructure is distributed across the country's regions as follows: 18 locations in Osh Oblast, 13 in Jalal-Abad Oblast, 12 in Naryn Oblast, 11 in Batken Oblast, 8 in Talas Oblast, 5 in Chu Oblast, and 3 in Issyk-Kul Oblast. The ministry reports that connecting these settlements to the new networks will provide access to water for approximately 200,000 people, aiming to improve sanitary and epidemiological conditions in the affected areas.

The ministry describes this work as part of a systematic modernization of infrastructure. Between 2021 and 2026, water supply projects were implemented in 264 villages, securing safe drinking water for over 660,000 residents. Construction and installation work is currently ongoing in 25 cities and 773 villages across the republic. Further development of water supply and sanitation infrastructure is outlined in the National Program for the Development of the Kyrgyz Republic through 2030.