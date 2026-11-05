FMA charges four individuals over insider trading linked to Rakon takeover discussions

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has charged four individuals with insider trading connected to the computer chip manufacturer Rakon. The proceedings are currently before the Auckland District Court, where the charges were laid on Thursday. Rakon, which delisted from the New Zealand Exchange (NZX) in May following a completed takeover, is not a party to these specific legal actions.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Chiplet integration engineer

Charges and procedural status

Two of the accused have been named in the initial filings. Michael Walter Daniel faces charges under sections 240(1), 241(1), 242(1) and 244 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act, as well as section 66(1) of the Crimes Act. Paul Louis Smit has also been charged under the Financial Markets Conduct Act. The FMA confirmed that two other individuals are involved but have been granted interim name suppression by the court. The FMA has stated that it cannot comment on the evidence or the identities of the suppressed parties to avoid prejudicing the ongoing proceedings.

Institutional response and defense

Margot Gatland, the FMA's head of enforcement, emphasized that market integrity is a regulatory priority. She stated that insider trading undermines the trust and confidence necessary for fair markets, which is why the agency has designated tackling such conduct as a priority area for enforcement.

Michael Walter Daniel responded to the allegations by characterizing them as serious but noting that he is working through the matter with legal advisers. He clarified that the charges relate to events concerning discussions about a potential takeover of Rakon in late 2023, a transaction that ultimately did not proceed. Daniel explicitly stated that these charges are distinct from the takeover offer accepted by shareholders and completed in May, which resulted in Rakon's delisting from the NZX.