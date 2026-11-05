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Brazil's Black Entrepreneurs Face 56% Income Gap Despite 52.3% Market Share

World

Entrepreneurship in Brazil has evolved from a niche interest for the middle class into a primary survival strategy for millions of citizens. According to recent data from Sebrae, based on the PNAD Contínua indicators by IBGE, 15.8 million business owners in the country are of Afro-Brazilian descent, including Black and mixed-race individuals. This group accounts for 52.3% of all business owners in the nation.

Rio de Janeiro Favela, Rio de Janeiro State, Brazil
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Wilfredo Rafael Rodríguez Hernández, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Rio de Janeiro Favela, Rio de Janeiro State, Brazil

Despite this quantitative dominance, a significant financial disparity persists. The average income of Black entrepreneurs is 56% lower than that of their white counterparts. This gap highlights systemic barriers that limit access to affordable capital, premium sales markets, and quality business education.

Women represent the most vulnerable segment within this demographic, making up approximately one-third of all Black entrepreneurs in Brazil. Their average monthly income barely exceeds 2,000 Brazilian reais. For many, running a business is a forced necessity rather than a strategic choice, driven by a lack of viable options in the formal wage labor market. Key obstacles cited by experts include difficulties in obtaining bank loans for expansion, the absence of established supply chains to large retailers, and the necessity of balancing business operations with unpaid domestic labor.

To address these challenges, Sebrae has launched a support program aligned with the National Day of Zumbi and Black Awareness Day. In November, a series of events is being held in major Brazilian cities to integrate small businesses into the real sector of the economy. In Salvador, the Afropunk Brasil festival and the Afrofuturism Festival focus on promoting goods from female entrepreneurs and supporting tech startups. In Brasilia, a seminar with the Ministry of Racial Equality addresses international cooperation and combating institutional racism in the economy. Meanwhile, Vitória hosts the Encontro das Pretas, a gathering focused on qualification courses and building professional communities for Black women.

Individual cases illustrate how access to expertise can alter financial trajectories. Valeria Maria Teisheira dos Santos, founder of Ative Life Cosméticos, was able to formally register her business and launch full-scale production only after completing the Sebrae Delas and Sebrae Afro programs, which helped her secure production partners. Soeslan Santana, founder of the accounting firm Conosco Contabilidade, increased her company's turnover by 900% in its first year by specializing in a niche market serving the third sector and utilizing business accelerator resources. Her success was recognized with a silver award at the Sebrae Mulher de Negócios award in the state of Bahia.

While these examples demonstrate the potential of targeted support to help individual entrepreneurs scale, the broader economic landscape remains complex. Addressing the systemic inequality in profit distribution across racial groups requires long-term structural changes in Brazil's financial system.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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