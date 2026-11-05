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Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Seventeen Kyrgyz garment enterprises have completed registration in the European Union's Registered Exporter (REX) system, with another ten companies currently submitting their documentation. The move is part of a strategic effort to diversify export destinations beyond traditional markets, targeting the EU and the Middle East.

Sewing workshop
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Sewing workshop

According to Urmat Takirov, Director of the "Kyrgyz Export" Center for Export Development and Promotion, these registrations are the primary outcome of an export accelerator program involving 31 domestic firms. The program focused on aligning local production with international standards, covering marketing, certification, and social and environmental requirements.

To bridge the gap in technical expertise, the initiative utilized two international consultants from India with experience working with global brands such as Nike, H&M, and Zara. Following a month of training, 15 companies with the highest production and export potential underwent individual diagnostics. This process resulted in specific operational improvement plans tailored to each factory.

The registration in the REX system is a critical administrative step, as it allows Kyrgyz exporters to utilize trade preferences under the GSP+ (Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus) system. This mechanism enables the export of goods to the EU with zero or significantly reduced customs duties.

Beyond regulatory compliance, the program emphasized the digitalization of business development. Currently, 17 companies have established professional LinkedIn pages for partner procurement, six have registered new corporate domains, and another six already maintain active websites; five additional firms are in the process of building their online presence. Furthermore, five enterprises are pursuing OEKO-TEX certification, a standard often required by European buyers to verify the safety and ecological quality of textiles.

To sustain this momentum, the Kyrgyz government plans to introduce two new support measures starting in 2027:

  • Export Financing: The State Development Bank will provide loans specifically tied to secured export contracts, a financial product already approved by the cabinet of ministers.
  • Certification Subsidies: The state will reimburse a portion of the costs associated with obtaining and renewing international certificates and conducting product testing in foreign laboratories.

Takirov noted that the high cost of international certification often acts as a barrier for small enterprises, as the immediate financial outlay is high and the long-term economic return is difficult to quantify. However, he emphasized that these certifications are essential for increasing the added value and profit margins of Kyrgyz garments on the global market.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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