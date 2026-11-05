Guyana Football Federation awards $118m contract for Blue Water Stadium first phase

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has formally contracted B&J Civil Works to execute the first phase of the Blue Water Shipping Stadium at D'Urban Park, Georgetown. The $118 million agreement, signed on November 3, authorizes the commencement of site preparation and foundational infrastructure, with physical works scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 10.

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The current scope of work under Phase One is limited to site preparation and the establishment of supporting utilities. This includes the construction of two grassroots mini-pitches, spectator bleachers, and floodlighting. The contract also covers the installation of male and female dressing rooms, washroom facilities, a security station, and perimeter fencing. To ensure site accessibility, B&J Civil Works will implement bridge and culvert infrastructure alongside the main entrance and access works.

Technical Oversight and Design

While the GFF manages the project, the physical specifications are guided by external technical bodies. FIFA is providing the design and engineering oversight, while Concacaf is conducting technical evaluations to ensure the facility meets the operational requirements for international match hosting. The two mini-pitches planned for this initial stage are specifically intended to support the FIFA Football for Schools (F4S) programme, as outlined in a 2022 Memorandum of Understanding between FIFA, the GFF, and the Government of Guyana.

Projected Capacity and Future Use

The completed stadium is designed to accommodate approximately 10,400 spectators. Once fully realized, the GFF intends for the venue to serve as the home ground for the Golden Jaguars (senior men's national team) and the Lady Jags (senior women's national team). The Federation's long-term plan is for the site to function as a multifunctional venue capable of hosting GFF Elite League matches, concerts, and exhibitions.

The selection of B&J Civil Works followed a public procurement process advertised on August 27, 2026, which saw bids from six contractors. The final selection was based on an evaluation conducted by the GFF's Tender Management Consultant.