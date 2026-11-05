Pollution control in Uzbekistan: targeted raids redefined compliance standards for major enterprises

Uzbekistan is shifting from general environmental oversight to a targeted enforcement model aimed at reducing atmospheric pollutants. According to the National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change, the strategy now combines the temporary suspension of non-compliant industrial sites with the deployment of high-precision monitoring technology to track particulate matter and chemical emissions.

Photo: Richard Hurd is licensed under Creative commons-attribution 3.0 Emissions

Industrial Enforcement and Compliance

The government has transitioned toward immediate operational halts for enterprises failing to meet air quality standards. Recent enforcement actions include the temporary suspension of a soap production facility in the Davlatabad district of Namangan. An inspection triggered by resident complaints revealed the plant lacked essential dust and gas filtration systems and operated without a positive state ecological expertise conclusion, leading to chemical concentrations that exceeded official norms.

Similar measures were applied in the Sergeli district of Tashkent, where a greenhouse operation was halted due to the use of coal in a boiler equipped with a malfunctioning filter. These raids are now conducted on a 24-hour cycle to ensure continuous compliance across the industrial sector.

Quantifying Emission Controls

The scale of the technical overhaul is reflected in the deployment of monitoring hardware. To date, 459 automatic monitoring stations have been installed at Category I and II industrial enterprises. In Tashkent, authorities inventoried 554 enterprises and modernized 186 dust and gas cleaning units across 67 production sites.

Transport emissions are being managed through a combination of regulation and public initiatives:

Over 280,000 vehicles have been subjected to ecological control, preventing an estimated 2,520 tons of pollutant emissions.

More than 2.2 million ecological stickers have been issued nationwide.

The "Day Without Cars" initiative is estimated to reduce daily emissions by nearly 50 tons.

Technological and Scientific Integration

To move beyond general estimates, Uzbekistan is integrating advanced analytics into its air quality assessments. Through a collaboration with the UNDP, the Japanese government, and the Green University, a thermo-optic carbon analyzer has been introduced to determine the precise content of organic and elemental carbon in suspended particles.

In Tashkent, the monitoring network has expanded to include ten automatic sampling points specifically for PM2.5 fine particulate matter, supported by the launch of the "Eco-Control" online platform. These efforts are complemented by physical barriers to pollution, including a 330-hectare "green belt" in the Tashkent and Syrdarya regions and a "Green Corridor" spanning 33 kilometers along the capital's Small Ring Road.

Seasonal Drivers and Regulatory Penalties

Experts identify a cyclical deterioration of air quality during autumn and winter. Kati Loven of the Finnish Meteorological Institute and Professor Ben Jarihani of James Cook University point to the duality of increased heating emissions and meteorological inversions, where warm air traps pollutants near the surface, raising PM2.5 levels even if emission volumes remain constant.

To combat this, the state has cracked down on the burning of agricultural and organic waste. Since the start of 2026, over 4,100 violations related to burning leaves and branches have been recorded. Additionally, satellite monitoring via "Uzbekcosmos" identified 915 instances of crop residue burning on agricultural fields. Penalties for these violations range from 1.32 million to 2.2 million sums for citizens, and 8.8 million to 13.2 million sums for officials.

Measurable Outcomes and 2026 Targets

The impact of these integrated measures is evident in the data for the period from January 1 to September 21, 2026: the average concentration of PM2.5 particles in Tashkent decreased by 25% compared to the previous year, and the number of "good air quality" days rose from 81 to 147.

By the end of 2026, the National Committee aims to achieve the following benchmarks: