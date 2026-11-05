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Maya urges operational coordination between government and telcos to execute anti-scam laws

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Maya is urging a tighter collaboration between the Philippine government, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers to curb the rise of digital scams, emphasizing that regulatory frameworks alone are insufficient without operational coordination.

The call for a unified response came during the Department of Justice-Office of Cybercrime (DOJ-OOC) CyberReady Campus Tour at the University of the Philippines-Diliman. Kristoffer Rada, Maya's Head of Corporate Affairs, noted that while the Philippines has established legal pillars-specifically the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA) and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) regulations-the effectiveness of these rules depends on how quickly and efficiently they are executed in real-world fraud cases.

The current legal landscape provides the mechanisms for verifying suspicious transactions and coordinating investigations, but Rada stressed that a safer digital ecosystem requires a "shared responsibility" where government agencies and private industry work in tandem to respond to financial crimes.

Institutional and Technical Safeguards

Beyond policy, Maya is integrating itself into the state's cybersecurity infrastructure. The company is currently a member of the DOJ-OOC's Technical Working Group (TWG) on Financial Cybercrime Concerns, which includes the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the BSP, and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC). Maya also collaborates with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) through the Scam Safe initiative and participates in the Protecta Pilipinas-Fintech effort alongside the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

To bridge the gap between institutional rules and user experience, Maya has deployed the Maya Security Center, allowing users to freeze credit cards, set transfer limits, and monitor login history. These tools are intended to provide immediate, user-led intervention when suspicious activity is detected, supplementing the broader legal processes handled by the state.

Addressing the Human Element

Despite the technical and legal layers, the vulnerability of the consumer remains a critical point of failure. During the UP Diliman seminar, which was coordinated with the university's Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Data Protection Office, the focus shifted to the practicalities of digital hygiene. Rada encouraged students to act as conduits of information, helping their families identify common scam tactics.

With the holiday shopping season increasing the volume of fraudulent online promotions and fake payment requests, Maya has intensified its Scam Patrol and Financial Fitness programs. The company continues to warn against the sharing of passwords and one-time PINs (OTPs), framing consumer education not as a replacement for regulation, but as a necessary layer of defense in a system where financial access must coexist with security.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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