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Nature in the heart of Iran: migratory arrivals triggered immediate adjustments in protection

World

Iran's geographic position places it at the center of major migratory flyways, serving as a critical stopover for millions of birds traveling from northern Eurasia and Siberia to the Nile and Indian subcontinent. The country's wetlands host approximately two million birds annually, making Iran a pivotal wintering site in West Asia with a population representing roughly 16% of the total species following this route.

The birds’ migration southward
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The birds’ migration southward

The nation utilizes around 450 specialized sites distributed between the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf to preserve this biodiversity. More than 160 species of water and semi-aquatic birds, including flamingos, pelicans, swans, geese, and ducks, have been recorded in the country. The highest concentrations are found in the northern provinces of Golestan, Mazandaran, and Golestan, where bird populations can exceed one million individuals during the peak of winter.

International designations play a significant role in this ecosystem. The Miankale Peninsula in Mazandaran, recognized as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and a site under the Ramsar Convention, acts as a primary wintering ground for numerous species. Similarly, the Anzali Wetland in Gilan provides essential feeding grounds and shelter through extensive reed beds.

The conservation network extends across the entire country. In the central regions, the Mikani wetland near Arak hosts approximately 12,000 birds annually. In the south, the Hur-al-Azim and Shadegan wetlands in Khuzestan Province, along with the Hamun wetlands in the southeast, serve as foundational points for species migrating toward the Persian Gulf.

Population management relies on consistent data collection. During the International Waterbird Census in Mazandaran in January 2026, 54,889 individuals of 112 species were recorded across 36 different sites. This monitoring effort involves not only state environmental agencies but also volunteers, researchers, and local community members.

Data analysis indicates that habitat safety and the reduction of human interference are key factors for bird survival. Conservation mechanisms include the restoration of degraded wetlands, the regulation of water resource allocation to sustain ecosystems, the prevention of illegal hunting, and the promotion of responsible ecotourism. Iran's status as a transit and final destination for migration depends directly on the state's ability to maintain this reserve network and engage local populations in nature protection programs.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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