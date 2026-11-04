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China Consul General Zhao Xiuzhen outlines Beijing's strategic framework for modernization in Davao

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Zhao Xiuzhen, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Davao, has articulated Beijing's strategic framework for international engagement, positioning it as a response to both domestic governance needs and global challenges.

In a statement highlighting increased travel between the two countries, Zhao described the driving force behind China's recent developments as the "Chinese path to modernization.” This approach, she explained, involves adopting advanced international experiences while forging a distinct national trajectory that prioritizes tangible improvements in living standards over the replication of foreign models.

To illustrate this domestic governance model, Zhao cited the practice in Changling Village, southern China, known as "Village Evening Talks.” She compared this mechanism to barangay assemblies in the Philippines, where residents gather in the evenings to discuss local matters. The village previously faced infrastructure deficits, including a lack of water for irrigation and poor road access, alongside disagreements over agricultural specialization. According to Zhao, local officials and residents resolved these issues by gathering at the threshing floor after work to collectively debate and decide on irrigation canals, road repairs, and crop selection. This participatory process reportedly led to completed infrastructure and increased household income.

Zhao extended this narrative of local consensus to China's broader diplomatic stance, stating that Beijing recognizes global challenges such as the wealth gap, security issues, and cultural misunderstandings. In response, she outlined four initiatives: the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative.

The Global Development Initiative focuses on poverty alleviation, food security, and infrastructure. Zhao noted that this initiative has implemented low-cost, quick-impact projects, claiming that many Southeast Asian countries have benefited. The Global Security Initiative, she said, advocates for collective security efforts through negotiation and consultation, explicitly rejecting military alliances and zero-sum confrontation.

The Global Civilization Initiative promotes equal cultural exchanges and mutual tolerance among nations, drawing a parallel to the coexistence of indigenous and foreign cultures in the Philippines. Finally, the Global Governance Initiative upholds the principles of extensive consultation and shared benefits to make global rules more equitable. Zhao concluded by expressing a desire for expanded cooperation with the Philippines to create a mutually beneficial future.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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