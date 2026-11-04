Supreme Court of India affirms ARCs can substitute original lenders in cheque dishonour cases

The Supreme Court of India has affirmed the legal standing of Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) to substitute original lenders in pending criminal proceedings related to cheque dishonour. By upholding a Bombay High Court ruling, the apex court has clarified that the transfer of financial assets under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002, extends to the pursuit of legal remedies in criminal courts.

The decision centres on the interpretation of Sections 5(4) and 5(5) of the SARFAESI Act. These provisions allow an ARC to take over and continue legal proceedings connected to a financial asset transferred from a bank. In this instance, a Bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu dismissed a special leave petition that challenged the ARC's right to act as the complainant in cases filed under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

The core of the legal dispute rested on whether a criminal prosecution-which typically differs from a civil suit-could be automatically transferred. The petitioner, represented by senior advocate Siddharth Dave, argued that the Code of Criminal Procedure requires a separate consideration for who conducts a prosecution, asserting that the mere transfer of a financial asset does not automatically grant an ARC the status of a complainant in a criminal matter.

However, the Bench ruled that the language of the SARFAESI Act is sufficiently broad. Specifically, Section 5(4) covers "other proceedings of whatever nature," while Section 5(5) explicitly allows an ARC to seek substitution before the relevant court or authority. This effectively bridges the gap between the civil transfer of debt and the continuation of criminal litigation for cheque bouncing.

The ruling stems from a specific case involving an overdraft facility of ₹75 crore granted by Axis Bank to Avarsekar & Sons Private Limited in December 2013. When three post-dated cheques of ₹25 crore each were returned unpaid, the bank initiated proceedings under Section 138 in January 2017. Shortly thereafter, the bank transferred the loan, securities, and associated legal claims to Assets Care and Reconstruction Enterprises Limited (ACRE) via an assignment agreement.

For the banking sector and ARCs, this judgment removes a significant hurdle in the recovery of stressed assets. By ensuring that the threat of criminal prosecution under the Negotiable Instruments Act remains intact after a loan is sold, the Court has preserved the leverage of the new asset owner, potentially increasing the recovery value of bad loans and providing greater certainty for banks offloading non-performing assets (NPAs).