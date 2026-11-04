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Indian Railways freight loading rises 8.3% in October led by foodgrains and coal

World

Indian Railways reported a significant uptick in freight operations for October 2026, with loading volumes rising 8.3% year-on-year to reach 145.07 million tonnes (mt). The growth was primarily propelled by a surge in the movement of foodgrains and domestic coal, signaling heightened activity in agricultural logistics and energy security.

Railway cars loaded with coal
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under Все права защищены
Railway cars loaded with coal

The data reveals a sharp increase in the transportation of essential commodities. Foodgrain loading saw the most dramatic jump, rising by 26.3%, while domestic coal transport grew by 16.0%. Other contributing sectors included 'Balance Other Goods' (+11.0%), clinker (+10.4%), and domestic containers (+6.3%). Heavier industrial materials showed more modest gains, with iron ore up by 5.0% and finished steel increasing by a marginal 0.5%.

The rise in coal movement is particularly noteworthy given the recent supply pressures at several power plants. To mitigate these shortages, the railways scaled up operations, averaging 469.8 rakes per day in October 2026, compared to 393.2 rakes per day in the same month last year-a 19.5% increase in daily deployment.

On a broader timeline, the cumulative performance for the first seven months of FY27 (April-October) shows a steadier growth trajectory. Total freight loading stood at 978.78 million tonnes, a 4.67% increase over the 935.10 million tonnes recorded in the previous year's corresponding period. This moderate cumulative growth is attributed to a slower start in the first quarter of the financial year.

The current pace remains a critical metric as the national transporter aims for a long-term target of 3,000 mt of freight by 2031. Achieving this goal will necessitate consistent double-digit annual growth, meaning the October surge provides a positive momentum, though the overall FY27 average still trails that required benchmark.

Parallel to freight, passenger mobility also showed an upward trend. In October, 647.2 million passengers traveled via the rail network, up from 635.2 million a year earlier. The non-suburban segment led this growth at 4.2%, while suburban traffic grew by 1.7%. For the current financial year to date, total passenger volume has reached 4.43 billion, compared to 4.31 billion in the prior period.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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