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World » Americas

Democratic candidates have seized control of both houses of the U. S. Congress following the November 3, 2026, midterm elections. This shift in legislative authority alters the institutional mechanism for passing federal budgets, approving treaties, and conducting oversight of the executive branch, creating a divided government under President Donald Trump.

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Legislative Shifts and Budgetary Authority

The transition of power in Congress means that any future federal funding for international aid, military support, or trade agreements must now pass through a Democratic-led legislature. This change is particularly significant for foreign allies and adversaries who rely on U. S. legislative appropriations to sustain geopolitical strategies.

In Ukraine, the result is viewed as a potential boost for continued military and financial support, as the Democratic platform has historically favored the maintenance of aid to Kyiv. Conversely, Russian state media and diplomats, including Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, suggest that the Democratic Party's return to power may further deteriorate U. S.-Russian relations due to the party's activist wing's negative stance toward Moscow.

Impact on Regional Security and Trade

The election of specific representatives introduces new ideological drivers into U. S. foreign policy. In Michigan, the victory of Senator Abdul El-Sayed, who has pledged to oppose funding for the Israeli government's operations in Gaza, signals a potential shift in the legislative consensus regarding U. S. military aid to Israel.

In the Middle East, Iranian officials have framed the results as a public rejection of the Trump administration's military escalations and the economic instability resulting from the conflict. Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf indicated that the electoral outcome reflects a domestic American priority to move away from war.

Trade relations with Canada and Mexico are also subject to this institutional shift. With both nations currently engaged in trade disputes with the U. S., the Democratic majority in Congress may provide a different legislative channel for negotiating tariffs and trade agreements than the one previously utilized by the Republican-led Congress.

Diplomatic Responses and Stability

While several world leaders have characterized the results as a rebuke of current administration policies, others have emphasized the continuity of diplomatic frameworks. China's foreign ministry and Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Minoru Kihara, both maintained that their strategic relationships with the United States remain based on established institutional agreements that transcend the results of midterm elections.

European leaders, including Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, noted that the shift in Congress brings American political voices closer to European positions on climate and development aid, though they stressed that official bilateral cooperation remains unchanged.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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