Democrats take control of both House and Senate in 2026 midterm elections

On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, voters in the United States returned control of the U. S. Congress to the Democratic Party in the 2026 midterm elections. According to projections from CBS News, Democrats secured majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, a shift that will take effect when the new Congress convenes in January. In the Senate, Democrats are projected to control at least 54 seats, with two races in Alaska and Mississippi remaining unresolved. In the House, the party is estimated to hold between 251 and 268 seats once all votes are counted.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved US Capitol, Washington

Beyond the federal chamber, Democrats achieved significant victories in state executive branches and Senate races across traditionally Republican jurisdictions. These results include the first Democratic gubernatorial victory in Texas since 1990 and historic wins in Kansas and Georgia, where political dynamics have shifted materially.

State Executive and Legislative Shifts

In Texas, Gina Hinojosa, a state lawmaker, defeated incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott to become the first Democrat to hold the governorship in over three decades. Hinojosa's campaign centered on affordability and public education, with the debate over data centers emerging as a secondary issue. Her victory marks the end of Abbott's tenure, which spanned more than a decade across four terms.

Georgia saw Keisha Lance Bottoms elected as governor, making her the first Black woman to serve in the role. The former Atlanta mayor and senior adviser in the Biden administration defeated Republican Rick Jackson and Libertarian Chase Oliver. With 99% of the vote counted, Bottoms received 54.3% of the total, compared to 45.7% for Jackson.

Senate Outcomes in Competitive States

Democrats captured multiple Senate seats in states that President Trump won by wide margins in the 2024 presidential election. In South Carolina, pediatrician Annie Andrews defeated Darline Graham, the sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who had been appointed to complete his term following his death in July. Trump campaigned vigorously for Graham, but Andrews' focus on healthcare access and affordability proved decisive. It has been nearly 30 years since a Democrat won a Senate seat in South Carolina.

In Kansas, Adam Hamilton, a pastor and author, defeated incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall. This marks the first time a Democrat has represented Kansas in the Senate since 1932. Marshall faced scrutiny in the final weeks of the campaign after a New York Times report detailed lawsuits he filed against hundreds of patients over medical bills, resulting in the arrest of 81 individuals.

Texas also saw a change in Senate leadership as James Talarico defeated state Attorney General Ken Paxton. Talarico, a former teacher and member of the Texas House of Representatives, won what was the most expensive Senate race in Texas history. Paxton, who had been impeached by the state House in 2023 but acquitted by the state Senate, was backed by President Trump, who had supported him over Senator John Cornyn in the primary.

In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers to retain the Democratic hold on the seat. The race was marked by significant controversy, with top Republicans, including Trump, level accusations against El-Sayed regarding his religious and political affiliations. El-Sayed stated he is not a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, and the race also drew scrutiny over his opposition to U. S. support for Israel. A late development saw Democratic Representative Haley Stevens endorse Rogers, though it did not alter the outcome.

In Maine, Troy Jackson defeated Susan Collins, the only Republican incumbent in a state that voted for Kamala Harris in 2024. Collins, who had represented Maine since 1996, lost to Jackson, a logger who entered the race late after the withdrawal of Graham Platner amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

House of Representatives Changes

Democrats flipped dozens of House seats across the country, defeating incumbents in states including Iowa, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ohio, New Jersey, Missouri, Colorado, Indiana, and Virginia. Notable defeats for Republican incumbents included Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn in Iowa; Brian Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mackenzie, Rob Bresnahan Jr., and Scott Perry in Pennsylvania; and Brian Steil and Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin.

Redistricting played a complex role in these results. While it helped Democrats win California's 1st District and Utah's 1st District, it was expected to disadvantage them in Texas' 15th and 23rd Districts, yet Democrats still secured upsets in those districts. Additionally, Democrats flipped open seats in Kentucky's 6th District, Nebraska's 2nd District, and North Carolina's 11th District.