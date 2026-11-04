India shifts its industrial tectonic plates: massive capital injection signals a new supply era

The Union Cabinet has approved a ₹2,814-crore capital expenditure scheme to establish domestic processing plants for lithium and nickel, targeting a critical bottleneck in India's energy transition and industrial supply chain. By subsidising the conversion of raw ores into high-purity compounds, the government aims to break the current reliance on imported refined minerals, which are essential for the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem and defence sectors.

Under the five-year framework spanning FY27 to FY31, the government will provide a 30% capital subsidy for the establishment of four plants: two dedicated to lithium and two to nickel. To ensure industrial scale, the government has mandated minimum processing capacities of 30,000 tonnes per plant for lithium and 50,000 tonnes for nickel. The financial exposure per project is capped at ₹500 crore for lithium and ₹900 crore for nickel beneficiaries.

The selection process is designed to minimise the fiscal burden on the exchequer. Beneficiaries will be chosen through a two-stage process involving technical qualification followed by financial bidding, where preference is given to firms requesting the lowest government support. To prevent capital idling, the disbursement of these incentives will be staggered across three tranches, tied strictly to the achievement of specific project milestones.

Economically, this move addresses the "processing gap" in India's mineral strategy. While India has sought to secure raw mineral access through various international agreements, the lack of domestic beneficiation infrastructure meant the country remained dependent on overseas refineries. By incentivising domestic processing, the government is effectively attempting to move India up the value chain from a raw material importer to a refined material producer.

The strategic impact extends beyond battery chemistry. The processing of nickel is expected to yield cobalt as a by-product, further diversifying the domestic supply of minerals critical for speciality steel, catalysts, and pharmaceuticals. This initiative is integrated into a broader industrial layout; Union Mines Secretary Keshav Chandra previously indicated that critical mineral processing parks are being developed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, with Maharashtra and Odisha specifically catering to lithium and nickel.

Industry observers note that this scheme creates a complementary ecosystem with existing recycling initiatives. By supporting both the primary processing of virgin minerals and the recovery of metals from electronic waste and used batteries, India is attempting to build a closed-loop supply chain. This reduced dependence on refined imports is expected to lower long-term input costs for domestic battery manufacturers and electronics firms, reducing the risk of supply shocks from dominant global processors.