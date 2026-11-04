President Trump announces plan to terminate $4 billion in annual military aid to Israel

President Trump has announced a plan to terminate approximately $4 billion in annual military aid to Israel by the end of the current year. This proposal seeks to alter the existing funding framework, as the United States currently provides Israel with $3.8 billion in yearly military assistance under a formal agreement that extends through 2028.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Donald Trump

Implementation and Legislative Context

While the president has signaled the intent to cut the funding, the specific mechanism for these cuts-whether through executive action, budget appropriations, or legislative amendments-has not yet been detailed. Under current U. S. law, military aid is typically governed by multi-year Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) and congressional appropriations bills, meaning a final shift in funding requires alignment between executive directives and legislative approval.

Institutional Response

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan has publicly supported the president's proposal to reduce military aid. El-Sayed has expanded this position to include a call for the cessation of arms sales to Israel and has questioned the broader use of U. S. military support for other nations, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Pakistan, arguing that these federal resources should be redirected toward domestic spending.