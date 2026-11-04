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North East mayor announces new business-led curriculum initiative to tackle youth unemployment

World » Europe » UK

Ten schools in the North East are participating in a new pilot programme designed to introduce students to entrepreneurship through direct collaboration with local start-ups and scale-ups. The initiative, managed by the Careers & Enterprise Company (CEC), is funded by Goldman Sachs Gives and HomeServe founder Sir Richard Halpin.

Four students at the table
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Four students at the table

Bridging the awareness gap

The programme arrives at a time when the North East records the highest rates of young people not in employment, education, or training (NEETs) in the UK. Data from the CEC's annual survey indicates a specific deficit in vocational awareness: only 5% of students in the region report being aware of careers that require entrepreneurial skills, and 17% remain uncertain about their future career paths.

While the region has seen recent growth in new start-ups, the total number of businesses per person remains lower in the North East than in other parts of the country. The pilot aims to address this structural disparity by integrating business challenges into the school curriculum.

From classroom to local business

Under the scheme, students will work with local entrepreneurs to solve real-world business problems. The objective is to move beyond theoretical education, providing a practical pathway for students to identify commercial opportunities.

Anthony Gutman, co-CEO of Goldman Sachs International, stated that the initiative provides direct access to business leaders and real-world challenges, citing the firm's experience with the 10,000 Small Businesses programme as a precedent for using entrepreneurial skills to unlock growth.

Regional and national implications

North East mayor Kim McGuinness described the pilot as a means to provide the opportunity to match the existing ambition of young people in the region. Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds added that such partnerships between educators and businesses are necessary to provide equal opportunities regardless of geographical background.

John Yarham, chief executive of the Careers & Enterprise Company, indicated that the North East is being used to test a model that could potentially be adopted by schools across the country via the CEC's network of Careers Hubs.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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