Shocking numbers on staff payrolls: major market players in Kazakhstan revised employee earnings

Average calculated salaries among Kazakhstan's largest banks exhibit a threefold disparity, according to 2026 data from Adata. Halyk Bank reported the highest average at 1,238,982 tenge, while Eurasian Bank recorded the lowest among the group at 410,438 tenge.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Shalakazakh, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Astana

Halyk Bank maintained the lead, with average pay rising from 1,042,168 tenge in 2025 to 1.24 million tenge in 2026. The bank's headcount grew from 3,684 to 3,844 employees, with a total payroll reaching 47.63 billion tenge. Freedom Bank followed in second place, increasing average payments from 949,448 to 1,088,352 tenge, while expanding its staff from 2,055 to 2,320 and allocating 25.25 billion tenge to labor costs.

Bank CenterCredit saw the most significant growth, moving to third place as average salaries rose from 654,017 tenge in 2025 to 984,057 tenge in 2026. Its personnel grew from 7,175 to 7,485, with a payroll of 73.66 billion tenge. Bank RBK ranked fourth with 836,969 tenge, up from 611,569 tenge the previous year, maintaining a steady staff of 1,605 and a payroll of 13.43 billion tenge.

ForteBank, fifth in the ranking, saw average salaries drop to 759,004 tenge from 862,371 tenge in 2025. This occurred despite nearly doubling its staff from 2,222 to 4,132 and increasing its total payroll to 31.36 billion tenge.

Other top-ten banks reported the following 2026 figures: Alatau City Bank rose to 622,670 tenge from 580,994 tenge; Otbasy Bank declined to 609,471 tenge from 682,844 tenge; Bereke Bank fell to 549,431 tenge from 694,860 tenge; Kaspi Bank decreased to 509,500 tenge from 602,760 tenge; and Eurasian Bank dropped to 410,438 tenge from 444,837 tenge.

These calculated averages are derived by dividing total personnel expenditures by the number of employees and are influenced by executive bonuses and premiums. The variance reflects business structures, where institutions focused on corporate and investment banking typically report higher averages than those operating extensive retail networks.