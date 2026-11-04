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World Bank: Brazilian corporate tax burden exceeds OECD average ahead of 2026 reforms

World

Brazil is preparing for a phased transition to a new taxation model starting in 2026. The reform replaces four existing levies-ICMS, ISS, PIS, and Cofins-with a dual-payment system consisting of the CBS and the IBS, the latter covering state and municipal levels.

The flag of Brazil
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Eugenio Hansen, OFS, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
The flag of Brazil

KPMG estimates the reference tax rate could reach 27%. For businesses, this shift creates significant financial pressure, where strategic miscalculations regarding the new fiscal structure may directly impact profit margins.

Market reaction reflects high apprehension. Data from the Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF) and Sebrae indicate that 55% of franchisors identify the tax burden as a primary risk for the coming year. Analysts suggest the critical vulnerability lies not only in the rates themselves but in the organizational capacity to adapt internal processes to the new system.

World Bank data highlights a gap in fiscal pressure: Brazilian enterprises pay approximately 39.1% of their revenue in taxes, compared to an average of 34.3% in OECD countries. This disparity suggests that by 2027, business viability will depend more on the ability to maintain net profit under high fiscal pressure than on sales volume alone.

To mitigate financial depletion, companies are being advised to shift away from price-based competition, as taxes currently consume nearly 40% of income. Adaptation strategies focus on three areas: eliminating inefficient cost items, revising contracts before new rates take effect, and transitioning to a value-added sales strategy. The objective is to shift the tax burden to the final product cost without losing market share by increasing the unique value of the offering.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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