Massive energy gamble in Aktobe: specific plans emerged to end the fuel crisis across Central Asia

Kazakh officials are evaluating a two-year plan to construct a 2 million-ton-per-year refinery in Aktobe Oblast, a move aimed at stabilizing fuel supply chains in Central Asia and securing domestic aviation fuel production. Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov stated that a final decision on this project is expected within two months.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Alexander Vasiliev is licensed under Все права защищены A view of an oil refinery with smokestacks and towers

Simultaneously, the government is developing plans for a fourth major refinery with a capacity of 10 million tons per year, which would increase Kazakhstan's total processing volume from 30 million to 40 million tons. A commission involving international specialists is currently reviewing three potential sites in Mangystau, Atyrau, and Ulytau oblasts, with a location decision expected by year-end. Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov previously identified Mangystau as a viable option, noting plans to produce TS-1 and Jet A-1 aviation fuel there. The infrastructure requirements for this large-scale facility include water access, electricity supply, and raw material pipelines.

Industry analysts highlight the significant capital intensity of the expansion. Nurzhan Jumagulov, head of Energy Monitor, estimates the total cost of the fourth refinery and associated infrastructure at $15 billion. He suggested an alternative strategy of developing a network of private small-scale refineries with capacities of 1 to 2 million tons, arguing that these units can be launched faster and at lower cost. Alzhas Baidildin, a sector expert, assessed the combined cost of upgrading existing facilities and building a new plant at $14 billion to $16 billion, noting that achieving investment payback would require the price of AI-92 gasoline to reach $1 per liter.