World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
President Trump announces plan to terminate $4 billion in annual military aid to Israel
North East mayor announces new business-led curriculum initiative to tackle youth unemployment
Safe alternatives for dog treats: expert advice on avoiding harmful snacks for your pet
Divided Government Era Begins as Democrats Secure Legislative Majorities Against Executive Authority
Chater's Double Salmon Pink hollyhocks: master the structural planting of tall garden cultivars
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Shocking numbers on staff payrolls: major market players in Kazakhstan revised employee earnings
Democrats take control of both House and Senate in 2026 midterm elections
World Bank: Brazilian corporate tax burden exceeds OECD average ahead of 2026 reforms

Massive energy gamble in Aktobe: specific plans emerged to end the fuel crisis across Central Asia

World

Kazakh officials are evaluating a two-year plan to construct a 2 million-ton-per-year refinery in Aktobe Oblast, a move aimed at stabilizing fuel supply chains in Central Asia and securing domestic aviation fuel production. Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov stated that a final decision on this project is expected within two months.

A view of an oil refinery with smokestacks and towers
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Alexander Vasiliev is licensed under Все права защищены
A view of an oil refinery with smokestacks and towers

Simultaneously, the government is developing plans for a fourth major refinery with a capacity of 10 million tons per year, which would increase Kazakhstan's total processing volume from 30 million to 40 million tons. A commission involving international specialists is currently reviewing three potential sites in Mangystau, Atyrau, and Ulytau oblasts, with a location decision expected by year-end. Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov previously identified Mangystau as a viable option, noting plans to produce TS-1 and Jet A-1 aviation fuel there. The infrastructure requirements for this large-scale facility include water access, electricity supply, and raw material pipelines.

Industry analysts highlight the significant capital intensity of the expansion. Nurzhan Jumagulov, head of Energy Monitor, estimates the total cost of the fourth refinery and associated infrastructure at $15 billion. He suggested an alternative strategy of developing a network of private small-scale refineries with capacities of 1 to 2 million tons, arguing that these units can be launched faster and at lower cost. Alzhas Baidildin, a sector expert, assessed the combined cost of upgrading existing facilities and building a new plant at $14 billion to $16 billion, noting that achieving investment payback would require the price of AI-92 gasoline to reach $1 per liter.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Now reading
Bolivia's Domestic Seed Sector Shifts From Import Reliance to Exporter Status
World
Bolivia's Domestic Seed Sector Shifts From Import Reliance to Exporter Status
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Polish general warns of a winter refugee crisis that could shake Europe from within
Europe
Polish general warns of a winter refugee crisis that could shake Europe from within
Popular
Bolivia's Domestic Seed Sector Shifts From Import Reliance to Exporter Status

Bolivia's seed sector has transitioned from 100% import reliance in the 1980s to covering over 90% of domestic demand and exporting adapted genetic material to 18 countries, driven by local breeding that reduces logistics costs and mitigates regional climatic risks.

Bolivia's Domestic Seed Sector Shifts From Import Reliance to Exporter Status
Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales
Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales
Evolution has found at least 30 separate paths to the same blood-feeding goal
Polish general warns of a winter refugee crisis that could shake Europe from within
From election fears to nuclear war: How Israel’s political crisis became a global scare story Yury Bocharov Polish general warns of a winter refugee crisis that could shake Europe from within Andrey Nikolaev 2026 U.S. Midterms: Democrats Seek 3 House Seats and 4 Senate Flips Alexander Shtorm
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
From election fears to nuclear war: How Israel’s political crisis became a global scare story
Diesel exports from Russia and Middle East fell 60%, driving record price spreads
Diesel exports from Russia and Middle East fell 60%, driving record price spreads
Last materials
North East mayor announces new business-led curriculum initiative to tackle youth unemployment
Safe alternatives for dog treats: expert advice on avoiding harmful snacks for your pet
Divided Government Era Begins as Democrats Secure Legislative Majorities Against Executive Authority
Chater's Double Salmon Pink hollyhocks: master the structural planting of tall garden cultivars
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Shocking numbers on staff payrolls: major market players in Kazakhstan revised employee earnings
Democrats take control of both House and Senate in 2026 midterm elections
World Bank: Brazilian corporate tax burden exceeds OECD average ahead of 2026 reforms
Beyond the mirror: why patients are abandoning perfection for a fragile sense of natural harmony
Massive energy gamble in Aktobe: specific plans emerged to end the fuel crisis across Central Asia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.