India Drugs and Cosmetics Rules draft proposes stricter cleanroom monitoring for pharmaceutical firms

India's Ministry of Health is revising the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules of 1945 to tighten microbiological control standards in pharmaceutical manufacturing, specifically targeting Class A clean zones where open product, sterile components, and containers are processed.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The worker is packing cardboard boxes with instructions on the conveyor belt

The technical shift replaces a quantitative threshold with a zero-tolerance mandate. Under current Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines in "Schedule M," Class A zones allowed fewer than 1 colony-forming unit (CFU). The new draft establishes a "no growth" standard.

Under this requirement, the detection of a single viable microorganism-including bacteria, fungi, yeast, or viruses-during air monitoring, settle plate analysis, contact plate tests, or personnel glove prints will constitute a violation. While a single CFU could previously be viewed as a marginal value, any detected growth will now trigger a mandatory investigation into the source of contamination.

The initiative aims to align Indian regulatory frameworks with World Health Organization (WHO) standards to improve the quality and international competitiveness of sterile pharmaceuticals.

The proposal is currently open for public consultation, with industry stakeholders and interested parties given 30 days to submit objections or suggestions regarding the notification text.

This revision follows other recent quality control measures, including a proposal requiring qualified specialists to be responsible for the release of every product batch and a Central Drugs Standard Control Organization requirement for all cough syrup ingredient batches to be registered in a digital management system (DMS) before leaving the factory.