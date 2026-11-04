Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan visa-free regime leads to record growth in mutual tourist exchange

According to data from the National Statistics Committee, 25,900 citizens of Azerbaijan visited Uzbekistan for tourism purposes during the first nine months of 2026. This figure represents an increase of approximately 60%, or 9,700 people, compared to the same period last year.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Tillya‑Kari Madrasa, Samarkand

The surge in visitor numbers is directly linked to improved conditions for cross-border movement. Citizens of both countries can now stay in each other's territories for up to 15 days without a visa or registration, a measure that, combined with an increase in air flights, has simplified travel logistics.

Analysis of the visitor stream indicates that interest in the region's historical heritage is the primary driver of these trips. Approximately 77% of all arrivals, totaling 19,926 individuals, came specifically for leisure and excursions. Historical centers such as Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva have become particularly popular among Azerbaijani travelers.

Beyond classic tourism, a significant portion of the traffic consists of personal visits. During the reporting period, 4,141 people traveled to Uzbekistan to meet relatives, reflecting the strong social ties between the populations of the two countries.

Business activity also contributes to the flow but accounts for a smaller share: 1,760 Azerbaijani citizens made official or business trips. A minimal number of visitors arrived for other specific purposes: 62 came for study, nine for medical treatment, and three for commercial interests.

The results of the first nine months of 2026 mark not just a recovery, but a qualitative growth in humanitarian and tourist exchange between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, driven primarily by easier border access and a sustained interest in the cultural heritage of these post-Soviet republics.