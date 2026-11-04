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Davao City residential market expands as Anchor Land begins 202 Peaklane handovers

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Anchor Land has begun handing over units in its 28-storey residential development, 202 Peaklane, in Davao City. This turnover marks the first phase of occupancy for the project, signaling the company's consolidation of its expansion into the Mega South region.

Modern interior
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Modern interior

The development introduces a mix of residential amenities and smart home infrastructure to one of Southeast Asia's fastest-evolving urban centers. For prospective buyers and early residents, the handover represents a shift in local residential standards, offering high-rise living with features typically associated with international hotel standards rather than standard condominium offerings.

Design and Amenities

The building is designed with a resort-inspired approach, incorporating expansive open-air spaces, greenery, and curated indoor and outdoor facilities. The layout includes a state-of-the-art indoor theater, a society lounge for work and socializing, and a dedicated game room. These amenities are intended to provide a self-contained living environment, reducing the need for residents to travel outside the development for leisure and social activities.

Anchor Land President Elizabeth Ventura stated that the project aims to combine strategic location with convenience, bringing essential lifestyle services directly to the residents. "While we want residents to enjoy convenient access to Davao's key establishments and landmarks, we also want to bring the essentials of comfortable living right to their doorstep. This level of convenience and amenity offering is a first for this district,” Ventura said.

Interior designs emphasize flexibility, with customizable floor plans that allow residents to adapt their spaces for home offices, family growth, or guest accommodation. This adaptability is positioned as a key differentiator, allowing the units to serve various life stages and professional needs without requiring relocation.

Smart Home and Infrastructure

Each residence is equipped with a suite of smart home technologies aimed at enhancing security and connectivity. The digital lock system allows access via fingerprint recognition, personal passcode, or exclusive key card. Additionally, every unit includes fiber-optic connectivity to support remote work and business operations, as well as an air purification system to maintain indoor air quality.

Property management is integrated through the Jeeves-powered Online Property Management App, which enables residents to manage access, communicate with the management team, and access essential services digitally. This system is designed to streamline the daily homeowner experience, centralizing control and communication in a single platform.

Market Positioning and Availability

During the handover ceremony, initial residents noted that the delivered units met their expectations regarding quality and detailing. One resident remarked, "It is nice to see the value of our investment come to life in the quality of the furnishings and the attention to detail.”

As the development continues to welcome new homeowners, Anchor Land has stated that 10 units remain available. Potential buyers can inquire through the project's Facebook page at facebook. com/202Peaklane/ or visit the company's website at anchorland. com. ph.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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